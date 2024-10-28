President Zardari seeks Russian support for Pakistan’s Brics bid

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed hopes for Russian support for Pakistan’s Brics membership bid as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The president received a Russian parliamentary delegation on Monday led by Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, according to a press release from the presidency.

The president sought Russia’s support for Pakistan’s bid to become a member of Brics, adding that it would greatly help the country enhance its role in regional and global cooperation.

According to the press release, both sides underscored the importance of diversifying trade and economic cooperation and enhancing regional connectivity and commercial relations through the Belt and Road Initiative and the North-South Transport Corridor.

The Russian speaker emphasised that her country “accorded priority to its relationship with Pakistan” and expressed confidence that her visit would further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The two sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties in trade, commerce, investment, agriculture and energy for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“Welcoming the Russian delegation, the president highlighted the historical relationship between Pakistan and Russia which were marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields,” the press release read.

It added that the meeting was attended by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Aimal Wali Khan and other senior officials.

While talking to the delegation, the president “underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages through people-to-people contacts and scholarship programs”, according to the press release.

Zardari also highlighted the potential for increasing economic cooperation and called for Russian investment in Pakistan. He also “fondly recalled his recent pleasant interaction with President Vladimir Putin” during his visit to Ashgabat, the press release said.

Matvienko hoped that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both nations’ parliaments would further deepen bilateral relations, the press release said.

She expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade and congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government Summit.

President Zardari expressed gratitude to Russia for its support of Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Once Cold War adversaries, Pakistan and Russia have recently strengthened their relationship through ongoing trade and business engagements. With Islamabad aiming to become a key transit route for Central Asia’s landlocked nations, it has shown interest in forging trade links with Russia via Central Asian countries.

In particular, relations between Islamabad and Moscow progressed in 2023 when Pakistan began importing discounted Russian crude oil. This move followed a steep rise in fuel prices within Pakistan, driven by geopolitical conflicts, which compelled the country to turn to more affordable fuel sources.

In September, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk made a brief visit to Islamabad, focusing on expanding trade and investment opportunities with Pakistan.

MoU signed to ‘enhance parliamentary diplomacy’

Earlier, an MoU was signed to increase parliamentary cooperation at a ceremony held at the parliament house.

Gilani and Matvienko signed the MoU on behalf of their respective countries.

The Senate of Pakistan shared a video of the occasion showing the agreement signing ceremony between the two respective dignitaries.

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan also shared a post on X detailing the MoU signing ceremony, stating that Matvienko highlighted Gilani’s significant contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within the SCO.

“This visit marks a watershed in the long and historic journey of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional peace, prosperity and mutual respect,” Gilani said while speaking on the occasion.

He also said that the agreement laid the foundation for enhanced parliamentary diplomacy and emphasised the exchange of parliamentary delegations to further cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement promotes interaction between parliamentary friendship groups and highlights a professional development programme focusing on capacity building and enhancing institutional development for effective parliamentary engagement for both nations, Gilani added.

“We are confident that this visit’s outcome will pave the way the way for a stronger, more meaningful interparliamentary and bilateral partnership between Pak and the Russian Federation in the years ahead,” Gilani concluded.

Valentina will also be meeting President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif and speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as well during her visit, Gilani mentioned.