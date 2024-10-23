E-Paper | October 23, 2024

Hezbollah confirms Israel killed Nasrallah’s likely successor

AFP Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 09:44pm
The head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Hashem Safieddine attends a ceremony in Beitur in this file photo from May 24. — AFP
The head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah Hashem Safieddine attends a ceremony in Beitur in this file photo from May 24. — AFP

Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday that Israel killed Hashem Safieddine, the apparent successor of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a strike, without saying when or where it happened.

The announcement came a day after Israel said he was killed along with other Hezbollah leaders in an air strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs three weeks ago.

“We mourn … the head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, his eminence the scholar Sayyed Hashem Safieddine,” the group said in a statement, adding he was killed by “a criminal and aggressive Zionist raid” alongside other Hezbollah fighters.

The deeply religious Safieddine, a cleric with family ties to Nasrallah, had been widely viewed as the most likely candidate for the party’s top job after the assassination of Nasrallah on September 27 in a huge Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Safieddine, a member of the group’s governing Shura Council, had strong ties to Iran after undergoing religious studies in Iran’s holy city of Qom.

The United States and Saudi Arabia had put him on their respective lists of designated “terrorists” in 2017.

Last week, Israel claimed to have killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. Sinwar was tracked by an Israeli mini drone as he lay dying in the ruins of a building in southern Gaza, which filmed him slumped in a chair covered in dust, according to a video released by Israeli authorities.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...
The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...