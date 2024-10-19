Pakistan pledges support for people of Palestine and Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon, and urged the countrymen to donate generously to the relief fund established by the government to help their brethren braving Israeli barbarianism.

The prime minister chaired a meeting held to review the efforts for dispatching relief assistance to the people of Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon.

The premier told the meeting that Pakistan would soon dispatch another 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets, besides eatables and medicines for the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

He sought a report from Pakistan’s ambassadors in neighbouring countries of Palestine and Lebanon on the required quantity of tents and blankets. He also directed them to play their part to accelerate the supply of relief goods.

PM Shehbaz seeks generous donations to relief fund; another batch of Palestinian students to arrive in Pakistan

He appealed to the countrymen, particularly the affluent, to supplement the government’s efforts and donate wholeheartedly to the relief fund. The locals as well as overseas Pakistanis could send their donations to IBAN: PK 11SBPD0000001111114292 or Raast ID: 01111114292, he added.

The premier condemned the impediments being created by Israel in the relief efforts and lauded the NGOs supplementing the government’s relief efforts.

He said the government would make no compromise on the quality of relief items and asked the authorities concerned to dispatch the fireproof tents.

Expressing concerns over the growing Israeli barbarism, he called for the international community’s role to end the genocide of Palestinian people.

The meeting was told that since Oct 8, 2023, 12 cargos had been dispatched to Palestine through six chartered, three PAF special flights and another three through the sea route. The consignments consisted of 3,145 tents, 12,625 blankets, eatables, milk powder and medicines.

Besides, 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets would be sent through three flights soon.

The prime minister was informed that two batches of Palestinian medical students had reached Lahore and Islamabad.

He asked the authorities concerned to make arrangements for the Palestinian students to study in other disciplines as well.

Another batch of 11 Palestinian students from Gaza left Cairo for Pakistan on Friday to complete their studies in the country. The Pakistan embassy in Cairo facilitated the process for their departure.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, chairmen of Higher Education Commission, and NDMA and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2024