PM Shehbaz calls for expanding China’s BRI during much-anticipated SCO summit in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for expanding China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as he chaired the 23rd Shan­ghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus — with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or “dialogue partners”.

Pakistan became a full member of the SCO at its 2017 summit in Kazakhstan, which was attended by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, who recently also expressed hope for reviving ties with India.

Highlights from SCO summit:

PM Shehbaz says poverty a “moral imperative”, climate change an “existential crisis”

PM says “stable Afghanistan essential” for region’s benefits

In closing remarks, Shehbaz asserts “ongoing genocide” in Gaza cannot be ignored

Calls SCO “beacon of multilateralism”

As the current Chair of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG), PM Shehbaz presided over its 23rd meeting, which took place at the Jinnah Convention Centre in the federal capital.

Addressing the summit, the premier said: “Flagship projects like the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping; the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is in its second phase; and the international north-south transport corridor should be expanded, focusing on developing road, rail and digital infrastructure […].

“Let us not look at such projects through the narrow political prism, and invest in our collective connectivity capacity which is crucial in advancing the shared vision of an economically integrated region,” he added.

The prime minister said the SCO connectivity framework “should not merely boost regional trade but also advance the vision of connected Eurasia”.

He noted that economic collaboration was at the heart of SCO engagement and that investment in regional infrastructure was “indispensable for promoting economic integration”.

PM Shehbaz called on the SCO members to “endorse a strategy for the development of Energy Cooperation 2030 and the establishment of the Association of Investors”.

Ahead of the summit, PM Shehbaz welcomed the leaders of SCO member states and posed for pictures with each of them.

‘Poverty a moral imperative, climate change an existential crisis’

The premier also spoke on poverty, climate change, and regional financial architecture, among other things.

The prime minister asserted that poverty was not just an economic issue but a “moral imperative that demands collective attention with millions living in poverty within the SCO region”.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts as the chair of the SCO’s special working group on poverty, PM Shehbaz said his country facilitated several seminars and webinars aimed at poverty alleviation.

“We shall continue to provide the required impetus to a collective effort to address root causes of poverty and uplift the quality of life for our people,” he pledged.

Speaking about climate change, PM Shehbaz recalled the devastating floods of 2022, “when millions of people in this country were living under open skies, millions of acres of standing crops were washed away, millions of houses were all drowned”.

Pakistan’s economy suffered losses worth approximately $30 billion “for no fault of ours”, he added.

Referring to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a tech-driven system which was “one of its own kind in the world”, PM Shehbaz said: “We look forward to organising simulation exercises with SCO partners to bolster disaster preparedness across the region.”

“Unilateral coercive measures and protectionist policies run contrary to principles of international law,” the premier said, adding that this stifled economic growth, hindered tech advancement and exacerbated inequality.

“Reforming the global financial architecture and trade regimes is essential to fostering equitable global development,” he stressed.

“Pakistan supports the establishment of an SCO alternative development funding mechanism, which could provide the impetus needed for the revival of stalled development projects.”

The prime minister noted: “Growing consensus among the member states on the use of mutual currencies for settlements is a promising development.

“The SCO interbank union is an appropriate forum to address banking challenges and moving towards settlement with mutual currencies will shield us from global financial disruptions,” he added.

Endorsing reforms aimed at enhancing regional anti-terrorist structure, PM Shehbaz stressed that the “true essence of the SCO extends beyond political alliances and economic partnerships”.

He concluded his address by reaffirming Pakistan’s deep commitment to fostering people-to-people ties to “bridge divides and promote harmony”.

SCO a ‘beacon of multilateralism’

At the outset of his main address, PM Shehbaz highlighted: “We are at a historic moment of transition where sweeping transformations are reshaping the global, social, political, economic and security landscape.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Governments at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, on Oct 16, 2024. — PID

Calling the SCO platform a “beacon of multilateralism”, he added: “I stand resolute in the belief that we possess not only the potential but the collective well to forge a future more prosperous, stable and secure for our people — a future inclusive and reflective of shared aspirations of all member states.”

The premier recalled that when assuming the role of the SCO CHG chair, Pakistan had reaffirmed its “commitment to regional peace, stability and enhanced connectivity and sustainable socio-economic development”.

“Our collaboration, joint teamwork expands academic and tourism linkages, poverty alleviation and the empowerment of women and youth across the SCO region — a reflection and commitment of our determination to promote prosperity through unity,” PM Shehbaz asserted.

He went on to note that during Pakistan’s chairmanship, the SCO economic preference base enhanced cooperation between trade promotion organisations, creative economy framework, and the SCO new economic dialogue programme.

However, the premier added, it was “now imperative we shift to tangible action through coordinated implementation, strengthening our cooperation in the vital sectors of trade and economy”.

PM Shehbaz then spoke about Afghanistan, which “by virtue of contiguity with our region, presents an invaluable and rare opportunity for trade and transit benefiting all SCO members”.

“A stable Afghanistan is not only desirable but essential to fully realising these great opportunities. The international community must step forward with urgent humanitarian support while calling upon the Afghan interim government to embrace political inclusivity,” he stressed.

This, the premier said, would ensure “Afghan soil is not misused for terrorism against neighbours by any entity” — echoing concerns raised by Pakistan previously at international platforms.

‘Cannot ignore ongoing genocide in Gaza’

In his closing remarks at the event, PM Shehbaz took the opportunity to highlight the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where more than 42,000 Palestinians — with the expected death toll higher — have been killed in Israel’s military offensive ongoing for the past year.

“Before concluding, let me say that we cannot ignore the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the premier said.

“The international community bears the responsibility to ensure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire leading to the establishment of the State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.”

The prime minister also called on the SCO members to “prioritise collaboration over political differences and divisions, […] and work hand in hand”.

PM Shehbaz then handed over the CHG’s chairmanship to Russia’s PM Mikhail Mishustin, assuring him of Pakistan’s fullest support to their presidency.

“I would like to convey my sincere thanks to all those who have worked with great commitment to ensure the smooth conduct of this meeting, in particular, our interpreters,” the premier concluded.

‘Let’s forge concrete action plans’: PM says in opening remarks

In his opening remarks, PM Shehbaz told the summit: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome our distinguished guests to Islamabad, the green and beautiful capital of Islamabad.”

He highlighted that the SCO “embodies the collective voice and wishes of over 40 per cent of the global population anchored in the Shanghai spirit”.

“Your presence here today underscores our shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of our people to ensure collective security and to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation for sustainable development and prosperity of the SCO region,” he added.

He termed the summit “another testament to the strength of our ties and collaboration among our diverse nations”.

“Together, we have the potential to drive socio-economic progress, enhance regional peace and stability, and to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” the premier said.

PM Shehbaz called on the leaders to use the SCO meeting to “exchange ideas, share best practices and forge concrete action plans that will benefit our economies and societies”.

He expressed his hope for “wonderful outcomes that will emerge from our in-depth deliberations”. The premier then moved a motion through which the day’s agenda was adopted.

Programme today

A flurry of activities is planned for throughout the day, according to a programme released by the foreign ministry.

A group photo was taken after leaders of SCO nations arrived at the JCC, where they were received by PM Shehbaz.

Leaders of SCO member states pose for a group picture at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad on Oct 16, 2024. — PID

The prime minister’s opening remarks were followed by statements from other member states. The summit speakers then signed documents related to the day’s agenda, after which PM Shehbaz offered the concluding remarks.

In the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming will brief the media about the highlights of the summit. This would be followed by “official luncheons” by PM Shehbaz.

Attending members

Leaders from SCO member states arrived in Islam­abad on Tuesday for the SCO meeting, where discussions will cen­ter around trade, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity within the Eurasian political and security bloc.

The summit will app­r­ove the organisation’s bud­get and address key issues related to economic collaboration among member states.

The meeting is being attended by the heads of government of eight member states, while Iran and India will be represented by their trade and external affairs ministers, respectively, after Iranian first vice president Mohammad Reza Aref had to pull out at the last minute due to the evolving regional situation requiring his presence in Tehran.

From China, Premier Li Qiang will be attending the summit, with his Monday visit to Pakistan being the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years.

Mongolia is participating as an observer state, and Turkmenistan has be­en invited as a special guest.

Representatives from int­e­r­national organisations, inc­luding the Conference on Interaction and Confi­dence Building Measures in Asia, the Commonwealth of Inde­pendent States, and the European Economic Community, are also attending the event.

First day of the summit

On Tuesday, the first day of the two-day SCO summit, heads and delegates of various SCO member states continued to arrive.

Those arriving included Russia’s PM Mikhail Mishustin, Tajikistan’s PM Qohir Rasulzoda, Kazakhstan’s PM Olzhas Bektenov and Belarus’ PM Roman Golovchenko, as well as Turkmenistan’s foreign minister Rashid Meredov.

PM Shehbaz also held bilateral meetings with the leaders representing Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan.

In the evening, the prime minister hosted a welcome dinner for the dignitaries from various member states, where footage showed him welcoming and shaking hands with them.

Among the guests was India’s Minister for External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishan­kar, with whom PM Shehbaz also had a brief exchange.