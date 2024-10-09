Ex-official of Adiala jail in custody of anti-graft body

LAHORE: Former deputy superintendent of police of Adiala jail Mohammad Akram, who had been missing for two months for allegedly facilitating former prime minister Imran Khan in prison, is in the custody of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

A spokesperson of the anti-graft body told Dawn on Tuesday that ACE Sheikhupura sec­ured a three-day physical remand of Mr Akram in a bribery case. He has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs95,000 from a citizen. The ACE will produce him before a court on Oct 10.

Mr Akram had been missing since Aug 14 amid reports that law-enforcement agencies picked him up for allegedly facilitating the PTI founder.

Mr Akram’s wife, Maimoona Riaz, later filed a petition in the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench seeking recovery of her husband.

The city police officer of Rawalpindi had told the court that the police was working to trace Mr Akram.

The Punjab government earlier dismissed Mr Akram after he was allegedly found guilty in the investigation of murder of a prisoner who had been languishing in the mental ward of the jail.

A statement by the home department said Mr Akram and three other officials were dismissed after they were found guilty of negligence in the death of the prisoner, Mohammad Ehsan.

According to the notification, seven employees, including DSP Akram, were found guilty in the inquiry.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2024