Former Adiala jail official ‘held for facilitating Imran’

RAWALPINDI: The former deputy superintendent of Punjab prisons, who was transferred out of Central Jail Adiala in June this year, has been taken into custody by law-enforcement agencies on charges of ‘facilitating PTI founder as a messenger’, sources said on Wednesday.

The arrest is being considered an important development as it comes two days after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the arrest of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on charges of violating the Army Act. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against him.

Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir did not respond to a request for comment. Local police have also denied making any such arrest.

Local police deny making the arrest

Sources said that Adiala Jail’s former deputy superintendent was picked up from jail colony. He is said to have been facing an inquiry regarding ‘facilitating the PTI founder’, who has been languishing in the jail for over a year now.

The Punjab Home Department, through a notification had removed Muhammad Akram, (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) of Central Jail, Adiala, from his post and directed him to report to the Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Lahore, on June 20, 2024. Tahir Saddique Shah, deputy superintendent (Judicial), replaced him as DS (executive).

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024