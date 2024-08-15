E-Paper | August 15, 2024

Former Adiala jail official ‘held for facilitating Imran’

Mohammad Asghar Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:58am

RAWALPINDI: The former deputy superintendent of Punjab prisons, who was transferred out of Central Jail Adiala in June this year, has been taken into custody by law-enforcement agencies on charges of ‘facilitating PTI founder as a messenger’, sources said on Wednesday.

The arrest is being considered an important development as it comes two days after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the arrest of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on charges of violating the Army Act. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against him.

Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir did not respond to a request for comment. Local police have also denied making any such arrest.

Local police deny making the arrest

Sources said that Adiala Jail’s former deputy superintendent was picked up from jail colony. He is said to have been facing an inquiry regarding ‘facilitating the PTI founder’, who has been languishing in the jail for over a year now.

The Punjab Home Department, through a notification had removed Muhammad Akram, (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) of Central Jail, Adiala, from his post and directed him to report to the Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Lahore, on June 20, 2024. Tahir Saddique Shah, deputy superintendent (Judicial), replaced him as DS (executive).

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Throttling connectivity
15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

THE five stages of internet governance in Pakistan seem to be as follows: curb, deny, double down, reluctantly ...
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

IF the priority being given to it by the security apparatus is any indication, terrorism seems to be metastasising...
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

TRANSPHOBIC attitudes, conflicting emotions among men and easy access to weapons have turned parts of the country,...
Rebuilding a dream
Updated 14 Aug, 2024

Rebuilding a dream

"True" independence — and not in the sense of a political slogan — can only be achieved when Pakistan’s children are assured of a better tomorrow.
A general’s arrest
14 Aug, 2024

A general’s arrest

A PAKISTAN Army general who had once seemed all-powerful has been arrested by his own institution for a list of...
No exceptions
14 Aug, 2024

No exceptions

CAREER civil services officer Rashid Mahmood Langrial, who recently became the ninth person to be appointed head of...