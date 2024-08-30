Missing Adiala jail official told to vacate govt house in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: The superintendent of Central Jail Adiala has issued a notice to former deputy superintendent Mohammad Akram to vacate his official residence in jail colony within two days otherwise its electricity and water supplies will be cut off.

A letter to Mr Akram said he would be held responsible for any liquidity damage, no excuse would be accepted and action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Referring to a notification issued by S&GAD regarding the allotment of government residences, the letter from the jail superintendent said government employees after transfer or retirement can only keep their residences for two months.

Therefore, it said: “Since you have been transferred to Inspectorate General Prison Lahore on June 20 2024 by the Punjab Home Department, more than two months have passed. Still you have occupied the government’s official residence which is against the law.”

It may be noted that Mr Akram, after his transfer, was residing in the official house and was taken into custody on Aug 14 by law enforcement agencies for allegedly facilitating PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.

Mr Akram’s wife Maimoona Riaz later filed a petition in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench seeking recovery of her husband.

On Thursday, the city police officer (CPO) appeared before the court and stated that the police had been working to trace Mr Akram. The court directed the CPO to ensure the safety of his family. The court said the missing persons’ issue had become alarming.

After the police requested the court to grant them 14 days to recover the missing man, the court adjourned the case till September 10.

Meanwhile, the Home Department made a major reshuffle in the prison department and posted an additional superintendent and two deputy superintendents to the Adiala jail on Thursday.

According to a notification, Ali Ameer Shah (BS-17), deputy superintendent from the inspectorate of prison Lahore, has been posted as additional superintendent and Sabtain Raza (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) Central Jail Lahore, as the deputy superintendent at Adiala jail against the vacant post.

Zaibunnisa (BS-16), deputy superintendent Central Jail Bahawalpur, has also been posted as deputy superintendent in the Rawalpindi jail.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2024