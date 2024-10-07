E-Paper | October 07, 2024

Tensions rise after Afghan border clash

Saleem Shahid Published October 7, 2024 Updated October 7, 2024 07:18am

QUETTA: An armed clash broke out between Pakistani and Afghan forces at the border in Noshki district in Balochistan on Sunday.

Officials said the incident began in the morning when Afghan forces ope­ned fire in the Gazneli area of Dak tehsil of Noshki.

Pakistani troops retur­ned fire, with the exchange continuing until late evening.

A senior official in Noshki confirmed the clash but added that no loss of life was immediately reported.

However, one Frontier Corps official sustained an injury in the leg from a bullet. Eyewitnesses repo­rted smoke rising from the Afghan side of the border. Unverified reports suggested that there might have been casualties on the Afghan side, although details remain unclear.

Local authorities also reportedly advised residents living near the border to vacate the area. However, officials in Noshki noted that the population in the Gazneli area is sparse, limiting the potential impact on civilians.

Sources said Pakistani forces had taken defensive positions in the area in view of the clashes. In August, a Pakistani soldier was martyred during a similar armed confrontation with Afghan forces, which also resulted in casualties on the other side.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024

