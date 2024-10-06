1 killed, 11 others injured in explosion near Karachi airport

One person was killed while 11 others, including a foreigner, were injured when an explosion occured near Karachi airport on Sunday night with at least 10 vehicles catching fire, according to officials.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Asif Ejaz Shaikh told Dawn.com that “nothing was clear about nature of explosion at this moment.”

However, speaking to Geo News, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said that the explosion was caused by a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), in which one foreigner was also injured.

Earlier, a statement from Lanjar’s office had said that a tanker exploded on Airport Road, adding that he has been in contact with the Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding the incident.

“We need to ascertain the facts,” the statement said.

Sindh Government’s Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan, while speaking to Dawn.com that one body and several injured persons have been shifted to a hospital, and that 10 vehicles were damaged in the fire after the explosion with four cars completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, Police surgeon Dr Summaiya confirmed that, “Ten injured persons, including one in critical condition, have been brought the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC)”.

She added that among the injured persons, one was a police constable and one woman.

‘Airport assets safe, flights operation normal’

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Saifullah said in a statement that the “blast/accident had taken place on Model Colony road near the airport while the airport’s building and assets were safe.”

He added that flight schedule was also going on as per routine.

“The airport administration has sent fire tender vehicles to the spot immediately while concerned institutions were investigating the reasons of the explosion/accident,” he statement said.

Blast heard in faraway areas

Earlier, DawnNews TV repored that the sound of the explosion had been heard in different areas of the city.

“The sound was heard as far as North Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, and Karimabad, among other areas,” he said, adding that some cars also caught fire because of the explosion.

While no details have yet surfaced regarding the exact location of the blast, the DawnNews TV report said that the entire area surrounding the airport has been cordoned off while a search operation is in progress.

The report added that at all entry and exit points to the airport have been closed by the law enforcement agencies.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 Sindh said in a statement sait that Central Command and Control Rescue 1122 received the information and the team of Rescue 1122 along with the ambulance have reached the scene.

Govt takes notice

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori took notice of the explosion and requested an incident report from IG Sindh Police.

He expressed regret over the injuries and ordered that the best medical aid be provided to the injured at the respective institutions, said a statement from his office.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid.

Traffic diversion alert

Following the police cordoning off the area near the airport, Karachi Traffic Police issued an alert advising motorists to take alternate routes.

“Traffic is being diverted from the airport towards Model Graveyard and Super Highway,” the alert read. “Traffic is also being diverted from Malir Halt to Sharea Faisal and Quaidabad.”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.