5 Japanese nationals unhurt in suicide attack on vehicle in Karachi: police

Police said on Friday that five Japanese nationals were unhurt after their vehicle was targeted by a suicide bomber in Karachi’s Landhi area. Police also said that two terrorists involved in the attack were killed.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar told Dawn.com that the incident took place near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, adding that the five foreign nations were travelling in a Hiace van.

“All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured,” he said, adding that one terrorist was killed.

“The Japanese nationals were on the way to Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton,” he said.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh told Dawn.com that the Japanese nationals were travelling in a van along with two security guards when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle hit them.

“All five Japanese nationals are safe,” DIG Shaikh said. He further said that another “suicide bomber” who was there for “back up” was gunned down by a Sharafi Goth police party patrolling the area.

“No one has claimed responsibility so far,” the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof.

Sindh CM seeks report

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah directed the inspector general to submit a report after investigating the attack, including details on who the terrorists were, where they came from, any information on their facilitators and details of explosives used in the blast.

He directed that immediate arrangements be made for the security of the foreign nationals.

“Anti-national elements want to disrupt law and order, which will not be allowed at any cost,” the CM said, praising the timely action of the police.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned the attack. “The timely action of the police has foiled the ambitions of the terrorists,” Memon said in a statement.

“The nefarious actions of the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed,” he added.

Today’s incident comes less than a month after five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed in a suicide bombing in Bisham, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Kohistan when it came under the attack on Karakoram Highway.