One killed, 5 hurt in oil tanker explosion in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony

A man was killed while five others were injured in an oil tanker explosion in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony near the terminals of the 20-bus route on Saturday, according to police and rescue officials.

Boat Basin Station House Officer (SHO) Naseer Tanoli told Dawn.com said that some workers were welding under an oil tanker, adding that it was empty of oil but some gases had apparently accumulated in it.

Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that some sparks flew during the welding work and caused the explosion. The rescue official said that one welding worker identified as Zulfiqar Mohammed was killed, adding that five other people, including a passerby woman, were injured.

Khan said no safety precautions were taken during the welding work.

The SHO said police contingents and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, adding that the police ruled out the possibility of any sabotage.

He said it was an accident and that the victim’s family had not approached the police so far for any legal proceedings in the matter.