Three security personnel martyred in Kalat blast

QUETTA: Three security personnel were martyred and four others injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Kalat area of Balochistan on Saturday night.

Officials said unknown people planted an explosive device along the road in the Dashat Mehmood area of Kalat town, which detonated as a vehicle carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel passed through.

“As a result of the powerful explosion, at least three security men lost their lives, and four others were seriously injured,” a senior police officer confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Soon after the blast, police and FC personnel rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital in Kalat.

“A locally made explosive device was used for the blast,” the police officer said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024