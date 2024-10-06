E-Paper | October 06, 2024

Three security personnel martyred in Kalat blast

Saleem Shahid Published October 6, 2024 Updated October 6, 2024 07:41am

QUETTA: Three security personnel were martyred and four others injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Kalat area of Balochistan on Saturday night.

Officials said unknown people planted an explosive device along the road in the Dashat Mehmood area of Kalat town, which detonated as a vehicle carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel passed through.

“As a result of the powerful explosion, at least three security men lost their lives, and four others were seriously injured,” a senior police officer confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Soon after the blast, police and FC personnel rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital in Kalat.

“A locally made explosive device was used for the blast,” the police officer said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Peak of success
06 Oct, 2024

Peak of success

IT started with the ascent of Nanga Parbat in 2017 and ended with the summit of Tibet’s Shishapangma on Thursday....
Indian visitor
06 Oct, 2024

Indian visitor

AMONGST the host of foreign dignitaries expected to fly into Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government...
Violence once again
Updated 06 Oct, 2024

Violence once again

The warring sides must rein in their worst impulses and prioritise the nation’s well-being over short-term gains.
Controversial timing
Updated 05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

While the judgment undoes a past wrong, it risks being perceived as enabling a myopic political agenda.
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...