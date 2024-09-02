One killed, four injured in Quetta, Bajaur blasts

QUETTA / LAHORE: One person was killed and four others were injured in bomb blasts in Quetta and Bajaur on Sunday.

On the same day, Balochistan Chief Mini­ster Sarfraz Bagti denied any operation was going on in the province and ruled out talks with anyone who “doesn’t respect the Constitution”.

According to officials, the blast in Quetta took place close to a Frontier Corps checkpoint near the Chaman railway crossing gate, a high-security area.

A senior police officer said an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted at the back wall of the checkpoint, which exploded with a loud bang.

A man and his son, who were passing through the area, were injured in the incident. Police and Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment officials moved the injured to Civil Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, according to Dr Wasim Baig, the hospital’s spokesman.

They have been identified as Haji Ghulam Rasool and his son Muhammad Osama.

The blast damaged a car, two rickshaws and several motorcycles. The windowpanes of nearby buildings and houses were smashed due to the impact of the blast.

The FC personnel posted at the checkpoint remained safe.

According to the bomb disposal squad, a device with 0.5kg of explosives was connected to a timer.

Investigators are reviewing footage of nearby surveillance cameras installed in the area.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast.

One killed in Bajaur

In Bajaur district, one person was killed and two others were injured when an IED went off in Salarzai tehsil, officials said.

Police, Rescue 1122 officials and locals said the blast took place near Dara bazar, located some 28km northeast of Khar, the district headquarters.

A senior police official, who visited the explosion site, told Dawn that the victims were all pedestrians.

A statement issued by Rescue 1122 said three people were critically injured in the attack, one of whom died while being shifted to the Khar district hospital.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Rahimullah, while the injured included 25-year-old Fazal Hadi and 29-year-old Muhibullah.

They are said to be in a critical condition.

According to the police, the deceased and injured were relatives and belong to the Bai China area of Khar tehsil.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report. In a statement, Bajaur police said a case has been registered and an investigation launched into the attack.

No operation in Balochistan

CM Bugti, who was in Lahore, told a press conference that he would not negotiate with those who killed innocent people. “One can negotiate with those who believe in the Constitution within the constitutional framework.”

Denying that any operation was going on in Balochistan, he said efforts were being made through social media to encourage the youth to rebel against the state.

CM Bugti said those who dismounted passengers belonging to Punjab from buses and killed them should not be called “angry Balochs”.

His remarks came days after militants shot dead 23 people after checking their identity documents in Musakhail, a district on the Balochistan-Punjab border.

“The militants who made innocent citizens belonging to Punjab get off the buses and then killed them are terrorists, and they should not be called angry Baloch,” Mr Bugti said. “No Baloch killed a Punjabi, but terrorists killed Pakistanis.”

The chief minister said the state would stand with the oppressed irrespective of nationalism.

“The terrorists killed Pakistanis. Our hearts are with the heirs of the martyrs,” he said and vowed to bring to justice the “sympathisers and facilitators of terrorists”.

Mr Bugti claimed that the unrest in Balochistan was being funded by Indian intelligence agency RAW and the government has solid evidence to prove the claim. “In the name of nationalism, these terrorists want to weaken Pakistan.”

He said there was a systematic conspiracy “to weaken Pakistan”.

In Balochistan, common people and labourers are soft targets. They are killed by terrorists as they “don’t have the capacity to hit hard targets”.

Mr Bugti also thanked the prime minister and army chief who visited Quetta last week and attended the Apex Committee meeting.

Condolences

In Lahore, CM Bugti visited the residence of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, who embraced martyrdom in a counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan last week, APP reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Rahat Naseem accompanied the chief minister.

They met the martyred soldier’s parents and expressed condolences to the family. They also paid tribute to the sacrifice of Captain Qureshi.

Mr Naqvi said the soldier bravely fought with terrorists and foiled their nefarious designs. CM Bugti called the martyred captain “a brave son of soil” while Lt Gen Naseem said his sacrifice was “a symbol of unflinching resolve of Pakistan Army and people against terrorism”.

Later, they visited the grave of the martyred captain, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Anwarullah Khan in Bajaur also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2024