Smugglers force migrants to jump into sea; 100 missing in Djibouti

Reuters Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 10:24am
Bodies of suspected migrants who died after their boat capsised are arranged after they were retrieved off the coast of Djibouti, October 2, 2024. — Reuters
NAIROBI: Rescuers are searching for more than 100 migrants off the coast of Djibouti after smugglers forced them to jump into the sea, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday.

At least 45 bodies have been recovered from Tuesday’s incident, a death toll that makes 2024 the deadliest year on record for sea crossings on the migration route between East Africa and Yemen, the International Organisation for Migration said.

Another 154 people have been rescued from the two boats, which left Yemen for Djibouti with a total of 310 passengers, IOM said in a statement. “Ongoing search and rescue operations are underway by the Djiboutian Coast Guard to locate the missing migrants,” it said.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people leave the Horn of Africa in pursuit of better economic prospects in Gulf nations via the so-called Eastern Route, described by the IOM as one of the world’s busiest and riskiest migration corridors.

