PIA signs deal to promote Saudi tourism

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 07:47am

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan International Airlines (PIA) and Funadiq Travel & Tourism Services, the official marketing representative of the Saudi Tourism Authority in Pakistan, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost tourism and air travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for PIA said on Monday that the partnership aims to promote Saudi Arabia as a top tourist destination for Pakistani travelers thro­ugh joint marketing initiatives, co-branded travel packages, and sustainable tourism practices.

The collaboration also supports the broader objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PIA CEO Amir Hayat said: “This partnership reflects PIA’s commitment to providing enhanced travel experiences for our passengers. By working with Funadiq and the Saudi Tourism Authority, we aim to make travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia more accessible and enjoyable for our customers.”

Funadiq’s CEO Mohammad Salman Arain said: “We are thrilled to join hands with PIA in promoting Saudi Arabia as a world-class destination. Together, we will ensure that Pakistani tourists enjoy seamless travel experiences while exploring the rich cultural and historical heritage of Saudi Arabia.”

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

