E-Paper | September 19, 2024

Haleem Adil’s driver found shot dead on Karachi outskirts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 11:25am

KARACHI: A man was found shot dead on city outskirts on Wednesday morning, police said.

The police identified the victim as Shah Nawaz Mallah, 45, and said that the bullet riddled body was found from bushes near Chakar Hotel off Superhighway.

He was a driver of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial president Haleem Adil Sheikh.

SITE-Superhighway Industrial Area SHO Shahzad Ilyas told Dawn that some unidentified persons took him away in their car from his home in Marri Goth and later on his body was found with gunshot wounds on the chest and hand.

The officer said that the killers also took away his licensed pistol but his other valuables were not taken.

He ruled out the possibility of a robbery attempt, officer said.

He said the family told the police that they did not have any enmity with anyone.

The SHO said investigators had got some clues and they were working on them to ascertain the possible identity and motive of the killers.

He pointed out that recently, the victim had quarrelled with someone in the area over a property issue.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024

