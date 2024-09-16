E-Paper | September 16, 2024

Five-year-old boy dies as father’s pistol goes off accidentally in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 04:07pm

KARACHI: A minor boy was killed when the pistol of his father accidentally went off in Azam Basti on Sunday morning, police said.

Police identified the victim as five-year-old Burhan and said that the pistol went off when his minor cousin was holding it.

Mehmoodabad SHO Aijaz Pathan said that the six-year-old boy took out the loaded pistol of victim’s father Babar Javed.

He said that the child was playing with it when it went off and a bullet hit Burhan who died on the spot.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that further investigations were underway.

ASI found dead

A policeman was found dead in his residence in Police Lines on Sunday.

The Nabi Bux police said that the body of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Sarwar, 50, was found from his second-floor quarters.

Area SHO Mohammed Ashfaq said that that it appeared that the body had lain there for around three days. He said that he was suffered drom dengue fever and doctors said he died of natural causes.

He said the ASI was posted in the investigation wing of the Preedy police station and lived alone in the bachelors’ quarters.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024

