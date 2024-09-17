E-Paper | September 17, 2024

Atishi picked to replace Kejriwal as Delhi’s chief minister

Reuters Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 17, 2024 04:56pm

Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal picked Delhi minister Atishi to replace him as chief minister of the capital territory on Tuesday, allowing him to focus on winning a fresh mandate in elections due next year after getting bail in a graft case.

Atishi, 43, who uses only one name, is a founding member of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that rose to national prominence after emerging out of an anti-corruption movement led by Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has been a leading face of AAP and the Delhi government after Kejriwal, 56, was arrested and detained in prison in March in a corruption case he calls “politically motivated”.

“While this responsibility lies with me, I will protect the people of Delhi and run the government under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance,” Atishi told reporters.

Kejriwal was granted bail on Friday by India’s Supreme Court, almost six months after being detained in connection with alleged corruption in the capital city’s liquor sales policy. Kejriwal and AAP deny the allegations.

After his release, Kejriwal said he would resign as chief minister to focus on campaigning for elections for Delhi’s assembly, due to be held by mid-February. AAP leaders said Kejriwal would submit his resignation to Delhi’s lieutenant governor later on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said he would return as chief minister only if people certify his honesty by voting for him and his party, indicating what analysts said is a strategy to seek votes on the grounds that he has been wrongly targeted.

Kejriwal was arrested weeks before national elections, prompting the opposition to accuse Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of denying them a level playing field as Modi sought a record, third straight term.

Modi and BJP denied the accusations and said law enforcement agencies were only doing their job. Last week, the BJP said bail to Kejriwal did not mean he was innocent.

Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent member of the opposition Congress party and scion of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, was convicted of criminal libel last year after a complaint by a member of Modi’s party.

His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from parliament until the verdict was suspended by a higher court and raised concerns over democratic norms in the world’s most populous country.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
17 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

AS the nation confronts a major militancy problem in the midst of poor ties with Kabul, there is a dire need to...
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...