E-Paper | September 14, 2024

9 terrorists arrested as Punjab CTD carries out 71 intelligence-based operations

Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 04:41pm

Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested nine terrorists following 71 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province, the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across the province to prevent and investigate terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence. Operating under the provincial police department, CTD Punjab plays a key role in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism within the country.

“The CTD conducted 71 IBOs across various cities in Punjab due to terrorism concerns,” the statement quoted a CTD Punjab spokesperson as saying.

“Nine terrorists were arrested during the operations.”

He mentioned that the operations took place in Lahore, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.

One terrorist of Fitna-ul-Khawarij was arrested from Mianwali, while another terrorist belonging to Islamic State (IS) was arrested from Faisalabad, the spoksperson added.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term Khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, explosives, two hand grenades, 26 detonators, a 73-feet safety fuse wire, bullets, arms, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from terrorists during the operations.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Abdul Kareem, Usman, Imran Siddiqui, Shani, Shaukat, Ahmed Khan, Shiraz Mahmood, Saeed ur Rehman and Mustajab, the statement added.

The CTD added that the terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic among the people by operating at different places.

Meanwhile, a total of 78 suspects were arrested during 978 combing operations this week, while 34,694 people were questioned in combing operations.

A day prior, the CTD Punjab killed two terrorists during an operation carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 59 of them occurred countrywide in August compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF hopes
Updated 14 Sep, 2024

IMF hopes

Constant borrowing is not the solution to the nation’s deep-seated economic woes and structural issues.
Media unity
14 Sep, 2024

Media unity

IN recent years, media owners and senior decision-makers in newsrooms across the country have found themselves in...
Grim example
Updated 14 Sep, 2024

Grim example

The state, as well as the ulema, must reiterate the fact that no one can be allowed to play executioner in blasphemy cases.
Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...