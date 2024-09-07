33 suspected terrorists arrested across Punjab in intelligence-based operations: CTD

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday it had arrested 33 suspected terrorists in 475 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province in the past month.

The counterterrorism efforts come amid heightened security concerns across the country.

Pakistan experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 59 terrorist attacks occurred countrywide in August compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

In a press release issued today, the Punjab CTD said it had interrogated 475 suspects during the IBOs and seized various items, including explosives, weapons and banned texts.

“During these IBOs… 33 suspects belonging to defunct organisations were arrested,” the statement said.

The CTD detailed that the groups included Fitna Al Khwarij (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan), Daish (also known as the militant Islamic State group), Al-Qaida, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Zainebiyoun Brigade and others.

It added that the IBOs were conducted in various Punjab districts to “effectively counter the menace of terrorism” and “to avert any untoward incident”.

According to a list provided by the CTD of the 33 netted suspects, eight of them — the highest number — had been arrested from Lahore.

Three suspects were taken into custody from Bahawalpur while two each were arrested from Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock, Nankana Sahib and Bahawalnagar.

The department also arrested one suspect each from Gujranwala, Mianwali, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sahiwal and Bhakkar.

As many as 32 first information reports were registered against the suspects — from August 4 to September 3 — under various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (ATA), including Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism), 8 (prohibition of acts intended or likely to stir up sectarian hatred) and 11 (membership, support and meetings relating to a proscribed organisation).

The CTD press release added that the raid teams recovered almost five kilogrammes of explosives, two hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 26 detonators, 73 feet of safety fuse wire and four 30-bore pistols with 19 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, the raid teams seized 17 pamphlets, seven magazines and 15 books from banned organisations, as well as 121 other pamphlets, 156 stickers, four receipt books, two mobile phones and Rs99,660 in cash.

Separately, the Punjab CTD said it conducted 3,674 combing operations this week with the help of local police/law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

“During these combing operations, 186,331 persons were checked, 1,431 suspects were arrested, 778 FIRs were registered and 361 recoveries were made.”

Heightened security concerns

According to PIPS, terrorist attacks across the country surged to 59 in August, compared to July’s 38.

These incidents included 29 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 in Balochistan and two in Punjab, killing 84 people and 166 others injured.

In the latest flare-up of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launched numerous attacks across Balochistan last week, killing at least 50, including 14 security men.

In response to the deadly attacks, the country’s leaders pledged their full support to the Balochistan government in combating terrorism. The military also sped up its counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan, which are the most hard-hit by militancy.

Addressing a Defence Day ceremony in Rawalpindi on Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said that the series of sacrifices rendered by the army and the people of Pakistan continues to date.

“And this war will continue until the elimination of all terrorists,” he said.

“To fight for the cause of Pakistan, the security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Pakistan — especially the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — have made unprecedented sacrifices.”