Opposition parties warn MNAs against voting for govt ‘package’

ISLAMABAD: The three main opposition parties warned their members on Friday that they could be de-seated from parliament if they voted in favour of a proposed constitutional package, reportedly aimed at increasing the retirement age of judges by three years.

The top brass of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) and the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) made it clear in separate statements that their parliamentarians would face consequences for supporting the amendment.

The opposition currently holds a total of 91 seats in the National Assembly, with PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) commanding 80 seats, JUI-F eight, while BNP-M, Majlis-i-Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) each having one seat.

BNP-M President Akhtar Mengal announced his party’s decision to oppose the constitutional amendment.

Khawaja Asif calls on ‘SIC lawmakers’ to apologise for past behaviour

“Our party will not support any government or private constitutional amendment bill,” he said, reaffirming that the party’s senators, as part of the opposition alliance, would oppose the proposed constitutional amendment.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Re­­hman also stressed that no opposition party, including JUI-F, would back any legislation that contradicts the Constitution or undermines democracy. “JUI-F will rem­ain part of the opposition,” he added.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar also confirmed that no member of his party would vote in favour of the amendment.

NA session

Separately, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif called on the Sunni Ittehad Council lawmakers to express regret and apologise for their past misconduct and misbehaviour to make a fresh start.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Mr Asif clarified that the committee formed by the speaker was not intended to address the concerns of any one political party but to uphold the dignity of the house and strengthen its narrative.

He explained that the committee had been established on the suggestion of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. However, he expressed concern that the proceedings appeared to be focused on addressing PTI’s concerns.

Referring to the incident that occurred two days ago, Khawaja Asif said that everyone protested and expressed solidarity with PTI as no one could support an attack on parliament.

The minister said that he had recorded his protest during the committee meeting and recused himself from the body, while suggesting that his party appoint someone else.

Referring to such incidents, he questioned whether anyone had supported them when MNAs were taken into custody from Parliament Lodges, or when Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to communicate with his ailing wife Kalsoom Nawaz, despite numerous requests.

Mr Asif also pointed out that derogatory remarks passed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Ali Amin Gandapur about a mother and daughter were largely condemned by his party members.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024