E-Paper | September 11, 2024

5 injured in blast near bank in Turbat, probe launched to identify cause: police

Abdullah Zehri Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 11:40am
An injured person in Turbat blast being taken to Civil Hospital. — Screengrab from video provided by author.
An injured person in Turbat blast being taken to Civil Hospital. — Screengrab from video provided by author.

Five people were injured in an explosion near a bank located in the main market of Turbat, Balochistan, according to police.

SHO City Turbat Yasin Baloch told Dawn.com that the injured were taken to Civil Hospital Turbat, adding that all of them “sustained [only] minor injuries and were in stable condition”.

He said that police and a bomb disposal squad had reached the blast site and collected the evidence.

“The initial investigation indicates that the explosion was a caused by a hand grenade,” he said, “However, a probe has been launched [to ascertain facts].”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...