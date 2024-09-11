5 injured in blast near bank in Turbat, probe launched to identify cause: police

Five people were injured in an explosion near a bank located in the main market of Turbat, Balochistan, according to police.

SHO City Turbat Yasin Baloch told Dawn.com that the injured were taken to Civil Hospital Turbat, adding that all of them “sustained [only] minor injuries and were in stable condition”.

He said that police and a bomb disposal squad had reached the blast site and collected the evidence.

“The initial investigation indicates that the explosion was a caused by a hand grenade,” he said, “However, a probe has been launched [to ascertain facts].”

