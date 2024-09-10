Six policemen among 13 hurt in Wana blast; varsity head attacked

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Six police personnel and seven civilians were injured in an explosion in Wana tehsil of South Waziristan district, on Monday morning.

Separately, Gomal Uni­versity Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah came under an armed attack while he was leaving the University of Agriculture, Dera Ism­ail Khan. He survived the ambush though his car was damaged in the shooting.

Earlier in the morning, two police vans were on their way to provide security to polio teams when they were targeted on the Kari Kot road in Rustam bazaar area of South Waz­ir­istan, police sources said.

An improvised explosive device was used in the attack, they said, adding that the two police vans were targeted at around 8.30am when the personnel were on their way to provide security to polio teams on the first day of vaccination drive.

Medical superintendent of Wana district hea­dqua­rters hospital Dr Hammad Mahmood confirmed to Dawn that six policemen and seven civilians were among the injured. He said one of the injured was in critical condition.

VC survives attack

In the late evening hours, armed men opened fire on the car of Dera Ismail Khan’s Agriculture University, Lakki Marwat University and Gomal University vice chancellor Dr Shakibullah, police said.

Suicide vest found

Earlier on the outskirts of Peshawar, terrorists abandoned a suicide vest, weighing around seven kilograms, after noticing an excise police checkpoint, officials said.

As a matter of routine, they said, some personnel of the excise police were searching those passing through the Jamil Chowk area when two terrorists riding a motorbike threw it and sped away.

Gulbahar police SHO Noman Khan told Dawn that the BDU squad defused the explosive device.

With additional input from D.I. Khan and Peshawar

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2024