Press Council wants KP CM to apologise over remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), the print media regulator, has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to tender an apology for using inappropriate language against journalists at a public meeting held in Tarnol.

Taking notice of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s unsuitable remarks against journalists at a public meeting in Tarnol, PCP Chairman Arshad Jadoon issued a statement, pointing out that KP CM Gandapur made “irresponsible and inappropriate remarks concerning the journalist community, with particular reference to women journalists. These comments, made in his speech dated Sept 8, are both offensive and unprofessional.

“As the chief executive of the province, it is expected that you will maintain a level of decorum and respect in your communication. The use of abusive language not only undermines the dignity of your office but also sets a poor example for the citizens of KP,” the PCP said.

It cited Section 8 of the PCP Ordinance which says, “The council shall also act as a shield to freedom of the press. It may receive a complaint by a newspaper, a journalist or any institution or individual concerned”.

Subsequently, the PCP issued the statement, asking Mr Gandapur to cease the use of vulgar and irresponsible language in reference to journalists, particularly women.

Also, Mr Gandapur is required to issue a formal apology within 15 days from the date of issuance of this notice, the directive said.

