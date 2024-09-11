Nawaz set to launch drive to ‘counter Imran’s popularity’

LAHORE: In the wake of turmoil currently sweeping the country’s political landscape, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has decided to become politically active, primarily to “counter the popularity of jailed PTI supremo Imran Khan”, Dawn learnt on Tuesday.

“It has been decided that at first, the elder Sharif will visit different parts of the country to reactivate the party,” a minister told Dawn.

Mr Sharif, who has been spending most of his time in the Murree hill station, would first go to Balochistan and then to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He would also hold meetings in this regard in Punjab.

“In last month’s meeting of PML-N’s senior leadership in Lahore, a plan to reorganise and reactivate the party at the grassroots level was presented. In light of that, Mr Sharif will personally oversee the process and give importance to loyal party workers and leaders on vacant party offices,” the minister said. In the second phase, Mr Sharif would hold rallies across the country.

Former premier to visit different parts of the country, hold rallies to ‘reactivate’ PML-N

There has been an impression in the party and the media that the former premier’s role has been reduced to a ceremonial level in the PML-N following the formation of Shehbaz Sharif’s government in the Centre. Some senior party leaders, including Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, have reportedly requested him to become active in party affairs.

“Besides, the current political situation also demands that Nawaz Sharif should be seen politically active to counter the popularity of incarcerated PTI supremo Imran Khan,” a party insider told Dawn.

He said Nawaz Sharif was concerned about the “limited space” politicians had in the current scenario and wanted to play his role to curb the influence of non-democratic forces.

Recently, Mr Sharif directed the governments of his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif in the Centre and daughter Maryam Nawaz in Punjab to take the party on board in decision-making on important issues.

“In a party meeting, Nawaz Sharif sought suggestions to enhance the party’s role in the government affairs. He also wants the government to take important administrative decisions in consultation with the party,” PML-N Punjab President and PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah previously told Dawn after a recent party meeting.

“There has been an impression that the government has bureaucratic footprints in its decision-making, which have to be replaced with political ones,” Mr Sanaullah added.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024