Today's Paper | June 25, 2024

Nawaz favours consultation on important decisions

Zulqernain Tahir Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 11:36am

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Monday “directed” the governments of his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz in the Centre and Punjab, respectively, to take the party on board in the decision-making on important issues.

During a maiden meeting after becoming the party’s president on Monday, the elder Sharif made it clear that both governments should be free from “bureaucratic influence”.

PML-N Punjab President and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the former prime minister on the government’s talks with the PPP to mitigate its concerns and the proposal to hold negotiations with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“A detailed discussion took place in a meeting with Nawaz Sharif today in which he sought suggestions for enhancing the role of the party in the government affairs. He also wants the government to take important administrative decisions in consultation with the party,” Rana Sanaullah told Dawn after the meeting.

Chairs first huddle after regaining control of PML-N; briefed on talks with PPP, Imran’s ‘obstinacy’

He further said that Mr Sharif had convened a meeting of the party’s senior leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, after the approval of the respective budgets to hammer out these issues.

“There has been an impression that the government has bureaucratic footprints in its decision-making which have to be replaced with political ones,” he added.

Mr Sanaullah said that PPP’s main concern was that it had not been taken on board by the government in the decision-making process. “We told the PPP that the PML-N is also facing the same issue. However, the PPP has been assured by the government that from now on it will be consulted,” he added.

Imran averse to dialogue

The issue of talks with the PTI also came under discussion during the meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

“Mr Sharif was told that Imran Khan had been averse to talks with the government and PML-N. Imran Khan has taken the same old position — no talks with politicians — as he only wants to talk with the establishment,” Mr Sanaullah said.

He further said that Imran Khan’s “obstinate” attitude had earlier cost the country and his PTI dearly. “And his stubbornness will further damage his party and the country.”

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new operation
Updated 25 Jun, 2024

A new operation

Clear deterrent action is needed against terrorist groups, but without upending the lives of people in the affected areas.
Power theft
25 Jun, 2024

Power theft

FEDERAL Energy Minister Awais Leghari’s statement during a TV interview that electricity theft amounts to Rs600bn ...
Fatal air
25 Jun, 2024

Fatal air

TOXIC air can cost us our children. It causes life-threatening illnesses, inflicts lifelong damage and leads to ...
Time for dialogue
Updated 24 Jun, 2024

Time for dialogue

If the PML-N and PTI remain mired in mutual acrimony, an ever-widening gap will continue to allow non-political forces to assert themselves.
Property taxes
24 Jun, 2024

Property taxes

ACCORDING to reports in the local media, along with the higher taxes imposed on real estate in the recent budget, ...
Fierce heat
24 Jun, 2024

Fierce heat

CLIMATE change is unfolding as predicted by experts: savage heat, melting glaciers, extreme rainfall, drought, ...