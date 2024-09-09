Sindh, Balochistan govts urged to step up efforts to conserve marine ecosystems

ISLAMABAD: Coordi­nator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Rom­ina Khurshid Alam on Sunday urged the Sindh and Balochistan governments to boost efforts to conserve marine ecosystems.

The PM coordinator appreciated the Baloch­istan government’s move for protection of Churna Island declaring it as a marine protected area.

She called for additional marine protected areas to be established to achieve the global target of protecting 30 per cent of the ocean area by 2030.

“It a positive step towards protecting marine resources and promoting environmentally sustainable development,” she said

Churna Island, known for its extensive coral habitats and biodiversity, is now the country’s second marine protected area.

The island is home to over 50 species of corals, 250 species of fish, and numerous invertebrates and vertebrates.

She offered full support to the Balochistan government in conserving marine biodiversity and safeguarding the island’s fragile ecosystem and diverse wildlife.

With over 5,000 marine protected areas globally, covering more than 8 per cent of the ocean, Ms Alam stressed the importance of adopting ecosystem-based management approaches to minimise human imp­acts and ensure sustainable use of marine resources.

She highlighted the urgency of protecting marine ecosystems and wildlife from climate change and human activities, stressing the need for collective action and shared responsibility to address these environmental challenges.

Ms Alam noted that this initiative will help regulate anthropogenic activities that harm the marine ecosystems of the country and protect the islands from threats like overfishing, pollution, and climate change impacts.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2024