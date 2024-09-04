E-Paper | September 04, 2024

US to ‘continue to stand shoulder to shoulder’ with Pakistan against terrorism

Dawn.com Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 11:42am
US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller on Tuesday — Screengrab from US State Department website.
US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller on Tuesday — Screengrab from US State Department website.

The United States said on Tuesday that it would continue to stand “shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism”, while referring to last month’s series of attacks in Balochistan that targeted security officials and civilians.

Pakistan has sought United States’ help in dealing with economic and security challenges. The requests were conveyed during a meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Mini­ster Ishaq Dar earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The meeting took place after more than 70 people lost their lives in Balochistan in separate terrorism attacks last month, including the Musakhail incident where armed men offloaded passengers from trucks and buses early morning and shot at them after checking their identities.

At the State Department’s daily news briefing on Tuesday, Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about Pakistan’s requests for help, to which he said: “The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combatting threats to regional security, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.”

Miller added that Pakistani people had “suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremist terrorists and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed”.

‘Pakistan’s energy shortage is a priority for US’

Regarding a question related to Iran’s final notice to Pakistan about the gas pipeline project and the threat of a hefty $18 billion fine, Miller said that the US would continue to impose sanctions on Iran and advised anyone against considering deals with the country.

“And as a matter of course, we also advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential ramifications,” he added.

Regarding Pakistan’s energy crisis, Miller highlighted that helping the country address its “energy shortage is a priority” and that they continued “to discuss energy security” with the federal government.

