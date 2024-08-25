E-Paper | August 25, 2024

Three SNGPL workers kidnapped in Bannu

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published August 25, 2024 Updated August 25, 2024 07:03am

LAKKI MARWAT: Three workers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were kidnapped from the Bakkakhel area of Bannu, police said on Saturday.

Some unidentified arm­ed men intercepted the vehicle of SNGPL employees when they were going to the Syedgai area, a police official said.

The armed men took the workers along with their vehicle towards an unknown location, he added.

“A large police contingent immediately reached the area after the kidnapping and launched an op­­eration for the safe recovery of kidnapped workers,” the official claimed.

He said that all available resources and human intelligence were being uti­­lised to ensure safe re­­covery of the SNGPL employees and arrest of captors.

A video clip of the kidnapped workers also surfaced wherein a worker can be heard as saying that he, Inayat and Salim loaded diesel in the vehicle and were on the way to Syedgai area when armed men appeared, blindfolded them and kidnapped them. Four armed men wearing masks are also standing beh­i­­nd the abducted workers. “We don’t know where we have been kept,” a kidnapped worker said, requesting the government to accept the demands of kidnappers so to pave the way for their release.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Utility Stores concern
25 Aug, 2024

Utility Stores concern

THERE can be little argument with the fact that many white elephants in the extensive stable of state-owned...
Education crisis
25 Aug, 2024

Education crisis

A REPORT issued by the Planning Commission paints a sorry picture of the structural inadequacies inherent in...
Returning to competition
25 Aug, 2024

Returning to competition

EVERYONE seems to want a piece of Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist. Since returning from Paris,...
Katcha ambush
Updated 24 Aug, 2024

Katcha ambush

The state must go after all violent elements instead of crushing ‘digital terrorists’ and other straw men.
Cancelled rally
24 Aug, 2024

Cancelled rally

If a political jalsa can be negotiated over, then why not Pakistan’s future as well? They owe it to the people.
Promising connectivity
24 Aug, 2024

Promising connectivity

Once it becomes operational, the Buna-Raast project will significantly enhance inward payment flows from Arab countries to Pakistan.