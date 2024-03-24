Three coal miners kidnapped in Duki

QUETTA: Armed men kidnapped three coal miners in the Duki coal field area of Balochistan on Friday night, officials said.

The officials said miners were identified as Johar Khan Ishaqzai, Shah Khan and Bacha Khan Yousafzai and two of them belonged to Shangla area of Swat while the third one hailed from Quetta.

A heavy contingent of Levies Force and personnel of other law enforcement agencies rushed to the site and challenged the armed men. However, in an ensuing exchange of fire, the kidnappers managed to flee along with the coal miners.

While no one claimed responsibility, officials believed the armed men belonged to a banned outfit and kidnapped the miners for ransom.

Protest in Quetta

Protesters demand compensation for Harnai blast victims

On Saturday, hundreds of coal mine workers staged a sit-in to press the authorities to ensure safety and protection of miners in Balochistan, after the kidnapping of miners in Duki area and the methane gas explosion that claimed 12 lives in the Zardalo area of Harnai.

The protesters chanted slogans against the mine owners, directorate and other relevant authorities.

Led by Pakistan Workers’ Federation, Balochistan chapter, Secretary General Pir Mohammad Kakar, the protesting coal mine workers gathered in front of the Quetta Press Club before taking out a rally carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands.

Besides Mr Kakar, labour leaders Karim Harper, Malik Saeed Lehri and Usman Ali while addressing the protesters condemned the abduction.

According to them, over 60 coal miners have lost their lives in different incidents in Balochistan during the last two months. The three miners were kidnapped only three days after the methane explosion that claimed 12 lives of mine workers, they said, while deploring the indifference of the mines directorate and other relevant authorities towards the safety and protection of coal miners.

Mr Kakar demanded that each victim of the recent Harnai explosion be paid Rs2.5m compensation. A number of lives were lost every year in such tragedies just because someone had not put in place proper safety and protection measures, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2024