Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from internationals at 38

Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (front C) and team-mates celebrate with the World Cup trophy after they won the 2014 FIFA World Cup final football match between Germany and Argentina 1-0 following extra-time at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 13, 2014. — AFP/File
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich player won the golden glove when Germany won the World Cup in 2014.

“Today marks the end of my career in the German national football team,” Neuer wrote on Instagram.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I didn’t take this decision lightly. I feel very well physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup […] would also have appealed to me.

“And yet I came to the decision that now is exactly the right time to end my chapter in the national team,” he added.

German Football Association (DFB) said Neuer was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

“All words seem too small. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu,” it said in a statement.

“For your unique, outstanding successes, of course. But especially for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration for fellow players and millions of fans and footballers around the world.

“You have changed the game of goalkeeping, you have shaped it. Just like this team. Your team. As a back-up. As captain. As a role model. As a world champion. As a friend. We will miss you!”

Neuer’s retirement came two days after Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also retired from international football.

Neuer’s club Bayern, with whom he has won 11 Bundesliga, two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles, begin their league campaign at Wolfsburg on Sunday.

