After power subsidy, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday launched the provincial government’s Apna Chhat Apna Ghar (our roof, our house) housing scheme, less than a week after her government announced plans for an electricity subsidy in Punjab that has roiled coalition allies.

During a ceremony, the chief minister said that owners of 1-5 marlas of land in urban areas and 1-10 marlas in rural areas would receive interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5m from the Punjab Government to build houses. “For the first three months, landowners will not pay one paisa,” the chief minister said.

“There’s no place like home,” CM Maryam said. “Those who have their own home, their own roof, they don’t understand what it is like to be homeless.”

On Friday, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif announced a Rs14-per-unit reduction on consumer bills for consumers who use between 200 and 500 units per month for August and September. The move, limited to Punjab, led to discontent from the PPP-led Sindh government, an ally of the PML-N government in the Centre.

The chief minister outlined the structure of the loan, which would be paid back over a period of seven years. “There is no need to pay for the first three months,” the CM said, adding, “Those who take the loans will have to pay a maximum monthly instalment of Rs14,000.

“I have kept the instalments at Rs14,000 because people need to establish a monthly budget, pay children’s fees and utility bills and buy food and medicine,” she said.

CM Maryam also referred to the reduced electricity bills for consumers using between 200 and 500 units per month for the months of August and September, reiterating her administration’s commitment to extending relief to Punjab’s people.

She added that there are no hidden charges or costs in this scheme. “This is why we didn’t involve banks,” Maryam explained. “We wanted to avoid hidden costs.”

Outlining how interested parties can apply for the scheme, the chief minister said, “You can fill out an online application on the PITB online portal. For the less IT-savvy, we have given a number: 080009100.

“Call and you will receive information on the scheme from your local DC office,” she said, adding that she intends to implement this system in all major cities of Punjab.

The chief minister described the houses that are being constructed, stating that each house in the scheme will feature two bedrooms, a TV lounge, a bathroom and a kitchen “of a decent size”.

“Even the poor have self-respect, we need to get this right because you only build a house once,” she stated.

The chief minister added that her government will expand this scheme across Punjab within five years so that those who need houses “are able to get them”.