Bus accident in Iran kills at least 28 Pakistani pilgrims, injures 23: envoy

At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims died and another 23 were injured in a bus accident in Iran’s Yazd city, Pakistan’s envoy to Tehran said on Wednesday.

“In pursuit of their religious journey, 28 Pakistani zaireen laid down their lives last night in Yazd city in bus accident. Another 23 are injured,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu said in a post on X.

“I have no words to express grief but I can assure [you] that I will do my very best for repatriation of those who passed away […] and look after the injured ones,” Tipu added.

According to Tipu, embassy officials had already left in the morning for Yazd, which he said was almost 700 kilometres away from Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran.

“An officer in Zahedan is overseeing emergency arrangements,” the ambassador said, adding he was in contact with the Iranian government and the office of Yazd’s mayor for “crucial arrangements”.

“We thank Iran for extending excellent cooperation. We kindly request your support and patience in this hour of grief,” Tipu said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam also confirmed the deaths of 28 Pakistanis in the accident, saying he was “extremely dejected to hear about the sad news”.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan especially those families who lost loved ones. I wish for the safe and speedy recovery of the injured,” Moghadam said in a post on X.

He said he was in “constant contact with the relevant authorities in Iran” and had “insisted for the speedy supply of the necessary services to the injured, including healthcare” as well as the return of the bodies to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Iran also shared contact details of relevant officials who could be approached for further information about the accident:

Ahmad Shami: +92 3134556593 (WhatsApp) Aftab Butt: +92 3004166896 Siddique: +98 9046145412

Earlier, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that at least 35 Pakistani pilgrims died and another 15 were injured after a bus overturned at a checkpost in Yazd.

Quoting initial reports, Radio Pakistan said that the accident occurred due to the failure of brakes.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Yazd, the report said, adding that most of the passengers belonged to Larkana, Ghotki and other cities of Sindh.

Condolences

Expressing his grief over the accident, President Asif Ali Zardari directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to repatriate the dead and provide timely aid to the injured.

“The President expressed his regret over the loss of precious lives,” said a statement issued by his party, the PPP, on social media platform X. He further prayed for the deceased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives”.

Praying for the bereaved families and for the speedy recovery of the injured, PM Shehbaz said he has directed Pakistan’s Mission in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he was gravely concerned for the welfare of those injured in the accident, and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“I have given instructions to our Ambassador in Tehran to ascertain exact situation and provide swift medical relief and recovery services as well as arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan,” he said in a statement on X.

“Our embassy is in constant touch with authorities in Yazd city. We thank the Iranian Government for their assistance and help.”

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, from where most of the pilgrims reportedly hailed, expressed regret over the loss of life in the accident, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.

The Sindh CM directed provincial minister Nasir Shah to facilitate the affected families in Iran, and to also contact the Iran Consul General in Karachi.

CM Murad further instructed Shah to get in touch with the foreign ministry to repatriate the bodies as soon as possible.

“Travel facilities should be arranged for the pilgrims’ return,” the CM was quoted as saying. He also directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and injured. “May they find strength in this difficult time of bereavement,” she said in a statement on X.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali