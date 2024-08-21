Bus accident in Iran kills at least 28 Pakistani pilgrims, injures 23

At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims were killed and 23 others injured last night when their bus crashed in Iran’s Yazd city, Pakistan’s envoy to Tehran confirmed on Wednesday.

“In pursuit of their religious journey, 28 Pakistani zaireen laid down their lives last night in Yazd city in a bus accident. Another 23 are injured,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, announced in a post on X.

According to Iran’s Mehr Agency, the bus overturned at the Dehshir-Taftan checkpoint in Yazd on Tuesday night and then caught fire.

The Pakistani pilgrims were headed through Iran to Iraq to attend the Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the 40th day of mourning for Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency quoted Ali Malekzadeh, Yazd province’s crisis management chief, as saying that 14 of the injured were in critical condition.

Six of the wounded had been discharged from the hospital while the rest were receiving treatment at various facilities in Abarkuh, Taft, and Yazd, he said.

“The dead consisted of 11 women and 17 men,” Malekzadeh added.

He said that the Yazd Governorate, in coordination with the Iranian foreign ministry, was arranging for an aircraft to transport the injured and deceased back to Pakistan.

Crisis body activated to repatriate deceased: Mofa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said it has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased in the accident.

“We express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of Pakistani pilgrims who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the Yazd city in Iran,” Mofa said in a press release.

It further said that on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Consul of Pakistan in Zahidan has been tasked with the responsibility of reaching the site of the accident and ascertaining the situation on the ground.

“They will also coordinate with local authorities to provide medical relief to the injured and arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan, most of whom are residents of the Sindh province,” the statement added.

“Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran and our Consul in Zahidan are in contact with the Iranian authorities in Tehran and Zahidan to expedite the recovery and repatriation of the dead bodies and facilitate medical treatment of the injured,” Mofa said.

Envoys in contact with authorities

“I have no words to express grief but I can assure [you] that I will do my very best for repatriation of those who passed away […] and look after the injured ones,” Tipu, Pakistan’s envoy to Iran, said.

According to Tipu, embassy officials had already left in the morning for Yazd, which he said was almost 700 kilometres away from Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran.

“An officer in Zahedan is overseeing emergency arrangements,” the ambassador said, adding he was in contact with the Iranian government and the office of Yazd’s mayor for “crucial arrangements”.

“We thank Iran for extending excellent cooperation. We kindly request your support and patience in this hour of grief,” Tipu said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam also confirmed the deaths of 28 Pakistanis in the accident, saying he was “extremely dejected to hear about the sad news”.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan especially those families who lost loved ones. I wish for the safe and speedy recovery of the injured,” Moghadam said in a post on X.

He said he was in “constant contact with the relevant authorities in Iran” and had “insisted on the speedy supply of the necessary services to the injured, including healthcare” as well as the return of the bodies to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Iran also shared contact details of relevant officials who could be approached for further information about the accident:

Ahmad Shami: +92 3134556593 (WhatsApp) Aftab Butt: +92 3004166896 Siddique: +98 9046145412

Earlier, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that at least 35 Pakistani pilgrims died and another 15 were injured in the accident.

Quoting initial reports, Radio Pakistan said that the accident occurred due to the failure of the brakes.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Yazd, the report said, adding that most of the passengers belonged to Larkana, Ghotki, and other cities of Sindh.

Condolences pour in

Expressing his grief over the accident, President Asif Ali Zardari directed Mofa to repatriate the dead and provide timely aid to the injured.

“The President expressed his regret over the loss of precious lives,” said a statement issued by his party, the PPP, on social media platform X. He further prayed for the deceased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X he was “deeply saddened by the loss of lives”.

Praying for the bereaved families and for the speedy recovery of the injured, PM Shehbaz said he has directed Pakistan’s Mission in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he was gravely concerned for the welfare of those injured in the accident, and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“I have given instructions to our Ambassador in Tehran to ascertain exact situation and provide swift medical relief and recovery services as well as arrange repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan,” he said in a statement on X.

“Our embassy is in constant touch with authorities in Yazd city. We thank the Iranian Government for their assistance and help.”

“We express our sincere sympathy to the neighbouring and brotherly government of Pakistan and the bereaved families. Relevant authorities in Iran are actively pursuing relief and treatment services,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani posted on X.

Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, from where most of the pilgrims reportedly hailed, expressed regret over the loss of life in the accident, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.

The Sindh CM directed provincial minister Nasir Shah to facilitate the affected families in Iran, and to also contact the Iran Consul General in Karachi.

CM Murad further instructed Shah to get in touch with the foreign ministry to repatriate the bodies as soon as possible.

“Travel facilities should be arranged for the pilgrims’ return,” the CM was quoted as saying. He also directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and injured. “May they find strength in this difficult time of bereavement,” she said in a statement on X.

Additional input from Imtiaz Ali, AFP, and Reuters