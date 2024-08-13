Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, hands him Rs100m reward for Olympic win

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday visited javelin star Arshad Nadeem in his hometown of Mian Channu and awarded him a cheque worth Rs100 million for his Olympic gold medal.

Arshad made history in Paris last week, not only winning Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years but also setting a record in the Games with his monstrous 92.97-metre throw.

Arshad’s Olympic win was Pakistan’s first individual gold medal, first track and field medal as well as the second time a South Asian has had a podium finish in track and field.

The nation has since then been joyous — with the athlete arriving to a hero’s welcome back at his hometown Mian Channu and government leaders announcing the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award and cash prizes worth more than Rs155m for him.

CM Maryam arrived in Mian Channu via a helicopter today to visit Arshad at his home, where she was greeted by the javelin star and his family.

A helicopter carrying CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Mian Channu on Aug 13, 2024. — screengrab via author

The chief minister congratulated Arshad and his mother Razia Parveen, with whom she also had a chat.

According to a press release, Maryam handed Arshad a cheque worth Rs100m, which she had announced previously, along with a Honda Civic car with a special registration number PAK-92.97 to commemorate the athlete’s winning throw.

The chief minister also handed Arshad’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt a cheque worth Rs5m, commending him for the training he provided to the javelin superstar.

Javelin coach Salman Iqbal Butt speaks to a policeman in Mian Channu. — screengrab via author

“Arshad Nadeem has brought unprecedented happiness to the nation,” Maryam was quoted as saying in the press release.

Senior Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial sports minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, special aide to CM Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, former MPA Aamir Hayat Hiraj and ex-MNA Pir Aslam Bodla accompanied the chief minister.

The Punjab chief secretary, the area commissioner and his deputy, the additional inspector-general of police (South), and the sports secretary, among others, were also present on the occasion.

“The heights that parents’ prayers take a person to!”, Maryam said in a post on X as she shared a picture of her sitting with Arshad and his mother.

“Well done Arshad Nadeem,” the chief minister said in another post, sharing pictures of her adorning Arshad with a medal.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz meets with Arshad Nadeem in Mian Channu. — X/@MaryamNSharif

Separately, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has announced Umrah packages for Arshad and his family, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

It stated that Arshad, along with his wife, children, and parents, would go for Umrah after the celebratory events had concluded.

Additional input from APP