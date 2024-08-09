Politicians, cricketers hail Arshad Nadeem as ‘national hero’ after Olympics feat

President Zardari calls Nadeem's success "entire nation's win" while others highlight the Olympian's "hard work" despite challenges.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Superstar athlete Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record on Thursday in the men’s javelin final in Paris and won Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years.

Achieving a monstrous throw of 92.97 metres on his second attempt, the Mian Channu-born left the audience astonished.

Nadeem’s throw was Pakistan’s first individual gold medal, first track and field medal and the second time a South Asian has had a podium finish in track and field.

His competitors, including arch-rival Neeraj Chopra from India, could not even come close to the mark for the rest of the competition. Chopra’s 89.45m throw on his second attempt secured him the silver medal.

Social media was on fire. People from across the country — even from neighbouring India — expressed their joy at Nadeem’s javelin gymnastics.

Of course, government officials, politicians, journalists and others could surely not be behind in celebrating the rare moment of national ecstasy.

“Bravo Arshad. History made!” wrote Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“You’ve made the whole nation proud young man,” the premier said.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement shared by his party, said, “Arshad Nadeem’s win is the entire nation’s win.”

“You have made us proud by winning a medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics,” the president said, wishing the athlete further success in the future.

The government, on its official X account, described Nadeem’s throw as “massive” and said he had made “Pakistan proud once again”.

The armed forces, the services chiefs and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza also extended their “warmest felicitations to the nation on this momentous occasion”, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to Arshad Nadeem’s unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation. His triumph is a resounding affirmation of Pakistani talent and determination, showcasing the country’s potential to excel on the global stage,” the ISPR said.

It added that the feat had “cemented his status as a national hero and an iconic symbol of sporting excellence”.

Former president Dr Arif Alvi highlighted that the Olympic medal was Pakistan’s first overall in 32 years.

“His persistence & perseverance has done him and the nation proud,” former prime minister Imran Khan was quoted as saying in a statement shared on his account.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement shared on X, said Nadeem had “performed a historic and an unforgettable feat” by hoisting Pakistan’s flag at the Paris Olympics.

Calling Nadeem a “national hero”, Naqvi said the athlete’s “hard work and the nation’s prayers paid off”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulated Nadeem, highlighting: “What amazing talent the youth of Pakistan have to offer.”

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed the hope that Nadeem’s victory would “become a turning point for the revival of sports in the country”.

“It is coming home — I am telling you all,” said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi while the final was still under way.

Political parties’ accounts also chimed in on the jubilations.

“This is your success, Arshad Nadeem,” the PTI wrote.

“From the streets of Mian Channu to the historic gold medal for Pakistan in Olympic Games!” it said, referring to the player’s hometown.

Meanwhile, the PML-N said the superstar athlete was the “definition of a champion and a legend”!

“After 32 years, Pakistan’s flag flies high again at the Olympics,” it added.

‘Etched name in history’

Cricketers — who dominate most of the country’s sports landscape — were also eager to express their views.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of players erupting into cheers as they saw Nadeem’s gigantic throw.

Pakistan white ball captain Babar Azam congratulated Nadeem on his “incredible achievement”.

“What an extraordinary moment, what an iconic day, and what an athlete you are,” said Wahab Riaz. ‘You’ve etched your name in history.“

“Your incredible achievement has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. This victory will be remembered for generations,” said men’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

Cricket analyst Mazher Arshad called it “one of the greatest days in Pakistan’s history”.

Ahmad Shahzad called the win “golden glory for Pakistan”.

‘Your hard work, your win’

Journalists and activists also pounced on the opportunity to celebrate the lively moment sparsely seen in Pakistan.

“It is your achievement, your hard work, your win,” emphasised renowned lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir.

He pointed out that Nadeem had “beaten the best in the world who are afforded the best training facilities by their countries”.

“You owe Pakistan nothing but Pakistan owes you a lot,” Nasir said.

Senior journalist Abbas Nasir noted that Nadeem achieved the milestone of a new Olympic record “despite all the federations, associations who did zilch (nothing) to support him”.

“Maybe now Pakistan will remember that there are sports beyond cricket?” wondered The News Editor Zebunnisa Burki.

“But we can share the joy! He should get a hero’s welcome,” she added.

Sports journalist Faizan Lakhani said: “I never imagined I’d witness this day in my lifetime. It feels like a dream.”

“To the younger generation, you’ve shown them what’s possible, igniting a flame of inspiration that will burn brightly for years to come,” he added.