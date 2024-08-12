Jubilant Arshad Nadeem sets his eyes on next Olympic medal

Having returned from the Paris Olympics with Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years, javelin ace Arshad Nadeem on Monday expressed the hope for success at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as well.

Arshad made history in Paris, not only winning Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in athletics but also setting an Olympic record with a monstrous 92.97-metre throw.

The 27-year-old athlete arrived to a hero’s welcome at the Lahore airport late on Saturday night and then a similar but more emotional return to his hometown Mian Channu on Sunday.

Termed a national hero, Arshad is due to receive cash prizes worth Rs153 million and will also be conferred with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award for his record-breaking performance.

Speaking on the Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’ today, Arshad said he would begin preparing for the LA Games soon.

“I hope I remain fit and healthy enough to go and bring back medals not just in 2028 but also in 2032,” he said.

Referring to his win, he quipped: “We’ve been celebrating Independence Day early.”

“I was also national champion in 2015. I’ve been struggling and working since then and I finally enjoyed the fruits of my labour on August 8,” the gold medallist said as he recalled his career struggles.

He added that he put a lot of effort into his performance at the Tokyo Games, adding that he will have to “prepare fully” for the 2028 Games in LA.

The javelin champion then talked about undergoing surgery earlier this year and expressed gratitude to his coaches and doctors for their help while rehabilitating injuries. “I’m grateful to Dr Ali Sher Bajwa,” Arshad said. “I had a couple of injuries after my surgery and he took very good care of me.

“My coach Salman Butt kept my spirits up and motivated me to bring home a medal. After the surgery, I put a lot of effort in and did not lose hope,” Arshad added.

He added that after undergoing surgery, he tried not to over-exert himself to prevent injury before making it to Paris.

Asked about what his mindset was during the men’s javelin event, Arshad said that he “always tries to do his best”, with Paris being no exception.

“When I started my run-up I was feeling good,” he said, adding that he was trying to qualify on the first throw. “I had to be careful not to injure myself,” he emphasised.

“In the finals, I tried to do the same thing but my run-up went wrong and I got a foul throw,” he recalled. “On my second throw, I had to focus and hit the mark [as] I would’ve come under pressure if I got another foul.

“I focused, I put my faith in God. […] Whoever puts effort into what they’re doing has God on their side,” Arshad said.

“When my second throw hit 92.97m, I was 80-90 per cent sure I had gold. But there were Olympic and world champions competing alongside me so the competition was tough,” he acknowledged.

Speaking about his rivalry with India’s Neeraj Chopra — who clinched silver in Paris — Arshad said they both are “good friends”.

“When we’re competing, we have to put effort in for our countries,” he said, expressing hope that their friendship would be a long-lasting one.

Asked about the extent of support he received from the government, Arshad said he was “grateful to the government and the Pakistan Sports Board”.

“My journey started in 2012 and I participated in events within Punjab. I was initially a cricketer, but Rashid Ahmed Sakhi introduced me to the javelin.”

Responding to a query about reports of the government not arranging a new javelin for him, Arshad said, “Some things are true and others aren’t. I’m just grateful for the win.”

“As soon as I arrived in Lahore, everyone welcomed me. I was so happy with our victory and I’m so grateful for how I was received,” the javelin star said while recalling his welcome back home.

“There was a massive crowd in Mian Channu: when I reached my village in [Chak] 115, people from nearby villages were also there. I’m just grateful.”

“I haven’t slept because so many people are coming to visit. People are still meeting me and taking pictures and selfies, I have to give them my time.”

Responding to a question, Arshad said his mother was the first person he called to inform of the Olympic success.