Emotional scenes as Olympic hero returns to Mian Channu

LAHORE: In the midst of a throng of adoring fans, Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem collapsed at his mother’s feet before emb­racing her, as the two were reunited at their Mian Channu home, on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Olympic gold medallist, who arrived to a hero’s welcome at Lahore airport late on Saturday night, was greeted with a water cannon salute on the runway, before emerging in the terminal to chants from thousands of supporters and fanfare from a police marching band.

He was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck, as well as a host of government figures including ministers and bureaucrats.

He then embarked on a journey to his ancestral home in Chak 101-15L along with a procession, complete with dhol wallahs, dancing youths, and a police escort.

The two-and-a-half-hour journey from Lahore took more than six hours, as the cavalcade escorting him home took a long and circuitous route along the famous GT Road.

The highway was lined with people who waited hours just for a glimpse of the first individual Olympic gold medal winner in the country’s history.

“He is our son… [he] has given us real happiness after a long time,” a Mian Chunnu resident told reporters along the way.

Arshad was welcomed at Bhai Pheru, Pattoki, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal and Chichawatni, while many buses filled with fans from Khanewal, Vehari, Multan and districts further afield descended on his small hometown.

Waving to fans from atop the open vehicle, the Olympian stopped at nearly every town along the way to greet fans, receive their adoration and garlands, and pose for selfies.

In Sahiwal district, special receptions were arranged for him at hotels on Arifwala Bypass, Pakpattan Bypass, Harappa Bypass and Chichawatni Bypass, among others.

Mohammad Farooq had travelled hours from the city of Sargodha to join the welcome celebrations.

“I have come here… to welcome our hero. Pakistan has gained this happy moment after 40 years. It has become a double pleasure with Aug. 14,” he told Reuters.

Upon arrival in Mian Chunnu, as jubilant fans danced to the beat of drums, Arshad made his way through the crowd towards his proud mother, Raziah Parveen, before falling to her feet.

Acknowledging her son’s gesture, she then pulled him up and embraced him, beaming with maternal pride.

The Olympic champion, who used to train in local wheat fields with homemade javelins, is set to be honoured by the country’s second highest civil award — the Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

