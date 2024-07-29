E-Paper | July 29, 2024

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid admitted to Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Rana Bilal Published July 29, 2024 Updated July 29, 2024 10:37pm

Incarcerated PTI leader Yasmin Rashid was admitted to Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) on Monday, according to her lawyer.

Yasmin has been in prison for over a year now in connection with multiple cases against her regarding the events of May 9, 2023, when countrywide protests and riots broke out after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

She was first detained on May 12 last year under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and later arrested for her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. Rashid was admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital in May after falling unconscious in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Her lawyer, Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer, told Dawn.com today that she was moved to the hospital after her condition deteriorated in prison.

He said she was having breathing issues for the past few days and her level of haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, had also turned out low.

“Yasmeen Rashid was scheduled to undergo cancer tests two months ago but they were not carried out,” he said, adding that she was moved to SKH from the prison hospital due to her worsening health.

