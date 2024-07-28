Four terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed four militants in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district on Saturday, the military’s media wing said.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the operation was launched based on reports of militant presence in the area. An intense exchange of fire ensued between security forces and the militants, resulting in the deaths of four militants.
“After intense fire exchange, four terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased militants, who were involved in numerous attacks against security forces, as well as abductions and targeted killings of civilians.
It said that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area.
On Friday, security forces reported the killing of a close associate of militant commander Hafiz Gul Bahadur in North Waziristan. The ISPR stated that the operation was conducted based on the reported presence of militants, leading to an intense firefight. One militant, identified as Razzaq, was gunned down.
It said that Razzaq was alleged to have facilitated a suicide attack in North Waziristan in May, which resulted in the martyrdom of seven security personnel, including two officers.
A group affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur claimed responsibility for the attack.
Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2024
