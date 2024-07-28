E-Paper | July 28, 2024

Four terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

Bureau Report Published July 28, 2024 Updated July 28, 2024 07:48am

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed four militants in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district on Saturday, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the operation was launched based on reports of militant presence in the area. An int­e­nse exchange of fire ens­ued between security for­ces and the militants, resu­lting in the deaths of four militants.

“After intense fire exc­h­ange, four terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and am­m­unition were recovered from the deceased mil­i­tants, who were invo­lved in numerous attacks against security forces, as well as abductions and targeted killings of civilians.

It said that a sanitisat­ion operation was underway to eliminate any rem­a­ining militants in the area.

On Friday, security for­ces reported the killing of a close associate of milit­ant commander Hafiz Gul Bahadur in North Waziri­stan. The ISPR stated that the operation was conduc­ted based on the reported presence of militants, lea­ding to an intense firefight. One militant, identified as Razzaq, was gunned down.

It said that Razzaq was alleged to have facilitated a suicide attack in North Waziristan in May, which resulted in the martyrdom of seven security personnel, including two officers.

A group affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

