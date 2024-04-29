4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Four terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the media’s military wing said on Monday.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation took place last night on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said. “These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” it added.

It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

On Sunday, two alleged militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district. An intense gun battle took place between security forces and militants which left two militants — Nawaz alias Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz — dead, the ISPR said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.