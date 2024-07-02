Nine terrorists killed in Khyber, Lakki actions

PESHAWAR: Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber and Lakki Marwat districts on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tirah area of Khyber, where seven terrorists, including high-value terrorist commander Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman, and terrorist commander Ishfaq alias Muavia were killed.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, and were wanted by the law enforcement agencies, the statement said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The statement also said that another IBO was carried out in Lakki Marwat district, where security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location. It added that two terrorists were killed during the operation.

The statement said that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any terrorist found in the areas as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, an FC official was martyred in a targeted attack in Maddi area of Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

The police identified the deceased as 24-year-old Nauman.

Ramazan, an uncle of the deceased, told the police that after hearing gunshots, he went outside and the found the body of his nephew lying near the government boys’ high school. He said that the assailants, who were on motorcycle, managed to escape the scene after the murder.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2024