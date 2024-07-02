Today's Paper | July 02, 2024

Nine terrorists killed in Khyber, Lakki actions

Bureau Report Published July 2, 2024 Updated July 2, 2024 07:07am

PESHAWAR: Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber and Lakki Marwat districts on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tirah area of Khyber, where seven terrorists, including high-value terrorist commander Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman, and terrorist commander Ishfaq alias Muavia were killed.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, and were wanted by the law enforcement agencies, the statement said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The statement also said that another IBO was carried out in Lakki Marwat district, where security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location. It added that two terrorists were killed during the operation.

The statement said that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any terrorist found in the areas as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, an FC official was martyred in a targeted attack in Maddi area of Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

The police identified the deceased as 24-year-old Nauman.

Ramazan, an uncle of the deceased, told the police that after hearing gunshots, he went outside and the found the body of his nephew lying near the government boys’ high school. He said that the assailants, who were on motorcycle, managed to escape the scene after the murder.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Cruel jest’
Updated 02 Jul, 2024

‘Cruel jest’

Actual economic course correction has once again been put off for another time.
Limited choices
02 Jul, 2024

Limited choices

NONE of the limited choices before the international community where dealing with the Afghan Taliban regime are very...
India’s victory
02 Jul, 2024

India’s victory

IN the end, the best team won — the team that held its nerve best when the stakes were the highest. Batting...
Resolution 901
Updated 01 Jul, 2024

Resolution 901

Our lawmakers’ failure to stand united in the face of foreign criticism may not have been unexpected but it was still disturbing to witness.
Nebulous definition
01 Jul, 2024

Nebulous definition

IS it a ‘vision’, a loose programme, or an actual kinetic ‘operation’? A week on, we don’t precisely know....
Stealing heritage
01 Jul, 2024

Stealing heritage

CONTRADICTIONS define Pakistan. While the country’s repository of antiquities can change its fortunes, recurrent...