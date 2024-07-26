E-Paper | July 26, 2024

Faisalabad cleric arrested for torture of student

Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 08:15am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Thikriwala police on Thursday arrested a cleric for allegedly torturing his student at a seminary in Saifabad locality of Faisalabad.

The arrest followed a viral video on social media showing a minor Quran learner being brutally tortured by a teacher. The suspect, Qari Rizwan Liaqat, was taken into custody by Thikriwala police.

Complainant Rashid Bashir stated in his first information report registered under sections 328A and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code that his 14-year-old son Saqlain had been severely beaten by Qari Rizwan at Jamia Ghousia Rizwia.

Iqbal Division SP Imran Munir Saifi visited the victim’s house and assured the father of justice for his son.

FOUND MURDERED: A young man was found mysteriously murdered in his house in Muhammadpura locality of Toba early in the morning on Thursday.

According to Toba City police and Rescue 1122 officials, a bullet had crossed from one side to other into the head of Ahmad Raza (25). His wife said the incident took place when she was sweeping the rooftop while his elder brother, who was asleep on the roof, said he was unaware of the incident.

The district police spokesperson said it could not be ascertained so far whether he committed suicide or was shot dead by someone.

CALLIGRAPHY: An exhibition of Quranic calligraphy was organised by the Punjab Council of Arts to mark Muharram.

Commissioner Ms Silwat Saeed, who inaugurated the exhibition, said: “It is a valuable heritage and the art of calligraphy gives spiritual satisfaction.”

The works of more than 30 well-known calligraphers from across the division were displayed in the exhibition.

DIES: A man died after falling into a 50-foot deep electric tubewell at Chak 53/10R, Khanewal, on Thursday.

Reports said Muhammad Khan (59) was taking a bath on the well when he suddenly slipped into it as a result he received critical injuries and died instantly.

AIR AMBULANCE: A test flight of Rescue 1122 air ambulance to Faisalabad was successfully made on Thursday.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer and Head of Information, Safety and Community Ms Deeba Shahnaz arrived at Faisalabad Airport by the air ambulance.

Dr Rizwan Naseer during a media briefing said according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the start of air ambulance service had been started across Punjab.

He said timely shifting of patients from remote areas where there is no facility of special healthcare hospital and timely response in case of major emergencies, will greatly help in saving lives of patients having critical condition.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024

