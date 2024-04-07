Seminary teacher in Jhelum held for ‘sexually assaulting’ three students

GUJAR KHAN: A teacher of a seminary located in the jurisdiction of Dina police station in Jhelum district has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting three students and attempting to abuse seven others.

On Friday night, a victim’s father, Mohammad Shahzad, reported to the police that his son, Abdul Rehman, 14, was a student of Jamia Darul Quran and was learning Quran by heart.

The complainant alleged that his son was subjected to sexual assault last Sunday evening in a room of the seminary by the teacher.

According to the FIR, it was alleged that the teacher had also assaulted two other students multiple times.

Following the complaint received on Friday night, the Dina police arrested the accused. Besides, a case has been registered against him under sections 376 (iii) and 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Nasir Mahmood Bajwa has confirmed that the suspect has been apprehended and a team of senior police officers are interrogating him.

When contacted, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa confirmed to Dawn that the suspect had been arrested and the victims were taken to a hospital for medical examination on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2024