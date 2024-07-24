Four picnickers drown, as many rescued at Karachi beaches

• Two people each saved from drowning at Turtle Beach, Seaview

• Mauripur police arrest nine picnickers for violating swimming ban

KARACHI: Four people, including two women, drowned in separate incidents while swimming in the sea at Turtle Beach and Seaview respectively on Tuesday, police and rescue services officials said.

In the first incident, a man and two women drowned while two other women were rescued at the Turtle Beach.

Keamari SSP Faizan Ali told Dawn that a family from the Liaquatabad area went for picnic at the Turtle Beach. They were swimming in the sea when strong waves took them further into the sea. As a result, a Naureen Shera, 30, and a man, Arshad, 40, drowned while three women were rescued who had become unconscious.

They were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where one of them, Asma Karim Bux, 40, also died during treatment. Remaining two women, Sobia Bashir, 30, and Zaiban Rais, 45, were admitted for treatment, added the SSP.

He said that all the deceased persons were relatives.

In the second incident, a teenager drowned while two others were rescued at Seaview.

SSP-South Sajid Amir Sadozai said three friends were swimming in the sea near a restaurant at Seaview but were swept away by strong waves. Divers managed to rescue two of them but the third one drowned, the SSP added.

He was identified as 18-year-old Danish. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

‘Extremely difficult to stop people from going into sea’

The officials said there was a ban on swimming and the police took strict action against its violation, particularly on holidays. However, it was ‘extremely difficult’ for the police to stop people from going into the sea.

Besides, Keamari SSP Ali said police lodged FIR against the picnickers for violation of the ban but sometimes it triggered hue and cry by certain sections of society that ‘injustice’ was being done to people for enjoying a picnic at the beach.

He said there were policemen and lifeguards deployed at the beaches but somehow the picnickers managed to go inside the sea despite rough season and high tides.

Meanwhile, the Mauripur police arrested nine persons for swimming in French Beach and Turtle Beach and registered cases against them under relevant laws, said SSP Ali.

Karachi police chief Javed Odho while taking notice of the drowning of three persons at Turtle Beach ordered a departmental action against the Mauripur SHO over charges of negligence, a police spokesperson said.

Mr Odho also issued directions for strict action against the people for violating the ban on swimming at the beaches.

He also warned that strict legal action would be taken against concerned SHO/DSP if any person drowned in sea at Seaview, Manora and Hawkesbay beaches.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2024