Eight killed in gun battles in India-held Kashmir: police

AFP Published July 8, 2024 Updated July 8, 2024 08:28am

NEW DELHI: Two soldiers and six Kashmiris were killed in two separate gun battles in India-held Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Police Inspector General Vidhi Kumar Birdi told AFP that authorities in the disputed territory had “carried out two different operations” in villages in the Kulgam district.

Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chingam villages.

He claimed that the authorities had retrieved two bodies from Modergram and four others from Frisal Chingam.

This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.

India and Pakistan both claim the disputed territory in full and have fought three wars for control of the Himalayan region.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2024

