PTI to take part in All Parties Conference for country’s sake: Imran

PTI founder Imran Khan on Friday said that his party would participate in the government’s All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

The reinvigorated and re-energised national counter-terrorism campaign was announced by the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan last month. The government vowed to unleash the full force of the country’s military, diplomatic, legislative, and socio-economic arsenal to decisively defeat terrorism and extremism.

Azm-i-Istehkam is the latest in a series of counterterrorism operations launched by the Pakistan Army since the mid-2000s. More recent operations include Zarb-i-Azb, launched in 2014 by Gen Raheel Sharif to combat militants in North Waziristan, and Raddul Fasaad, initiated in 2017 under Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to eliminate what was then described as “residual terrorist threats” in the country.

While these operations achieved tactical successes, including the reduction of terrorist incidents and the elimination of high-value targets, they did not completely eradicate militancy from the country.

The latest operation’s announcement was opposed by the opposition who criticised it and called for Parliament to be taken into confidence before any such measure.

Today, the PTI issued a statement from Imran on social media platform X which said: “Our party will participate in APC and will listen to the government’s position. Law and order is a national issue. We will participate in APC for the sake of the country.”

He said the party had concerns about Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, adding that it would only lead to an increase in instability in the country.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that consultation with the government’s allies was ongoing on calling the APC to discuss Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

He said one round of talks was held and also referred to Imran’s statement, expressing hope that “he remains steadfast on it [since] this is the whole country’s matter so all political parties should be taken on board”.

Tarar all matters would be made public once they were finalised and further parties were contacted.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also welcomed the PTI’s decision to join the APC.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, he noted that the government had extended invitations to PTI for talks in the past, and this offer remained open.

Asif highlighted that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had always kept the doors of negotiations open, demonstrating political insight.

He said that while previous efforts at dialogue were boycotted, PTI’s current willingness to engage was a positive development.

“The participation of every small and big political party in the APC convened on the issue of national security is among the priorities of the government,” Asif said.

He emphasised that addressing terrorism was a national issue that should transcend political differences.

PPP to send representatives to APC: Bilawal

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed that his party would attend the APC, particularly bringing Balochistan’s perspective on terrorism to the table.

“The PPP has a clear and comprehensive policy on terrorism,” he said at a press conference in Quetta.

“The PPP will not only attend and send representatives, but will share its perspective and position on Balochistan. We need to form a consensus to effectively deal with these issues.”

He added that it was Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s priority to resolve issues and added that institutions would improve law and order wherever they can.

“We view this as a national issue, but the chief minister views this as an international issue. We will engage with all stakeholders, political forces and especially all political parties,” Bilawal said.

Additional input from APP.