PM Shehbaz calls for expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Tajikistan through enhanced connectivity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed upon expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan, saying the current volume did not reflect the “current level of brotherly relationship” between the two countries.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan and arrived earlier today. Addressing a press conference along with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the prime minister said they had signed several memorandums of understanding (MoU) which would be very helpful in furthering their bilateral ties.

The prime minister especially mentioned the agreement over strategic partnership.

“These agreements will go a long way in furthering our brotherly ties and of course, expanding our scope of cooperation in the coming days,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also assured the Tajik president that he would work closely with him to further cement ties not only in the fields of agriculture, education, health and promotion of investment but also in the expansion of bilateral trade.

He underlined that both countries were required to work closely and fix targets as to how to increase their bilateral trade and investment, citing transportation of goods from Karachi to Tajikistan via Afghanistan and then from Dushanbe to Karachi port via Afghanistan through a rail-road connectivity project.

The prime minister termed this existing opportunity as “an area of huge economic importance for both countries”.

The prime minister apprised that he had a very fruitful and productive one-on-one meeting with the Tajik president, besides holding delegation-level meetings in which they discussed exploring trade and investment opportunities.

He said Pakistan would be keen to be a part of the China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan trade corridor project, adding that “it would be another opportunity to broaden the multilateral trade” in the region.

He also expressed confidence that the Casa-1000 project would be completed next year, bringing prosperity to this region.

The premier also referred to another MoU about the relaxation of visa requirements and said that it would be very helpful for both countries in further achieving their goals.

The prime minister said the two countries had been the victims of terrorism.

“Thousands of people from all walks of life laid down their lives to defeat the menace of terrorism,” he said.

Terming it “a story of huge sacrifices”, the prime minister regretted that the issue had unfortunately resurged. He added that it would suffice to say that the government had absolutely resolved to defeat the menace again with collective efforts.

PM Shehbaz also offered cooperation to Tajikistan in this regard and said the two countries could fight the menace collectively wherever it existed and in any shape.

He reiterated that peace was imperative for the progress and prosperity of the region as it was directly linked with the development of the region.

The prime minister said the world was facing different challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the “genocide” in Gaza in which close to 40,000 Palestinians had lost their lives, including children and mothers.

“It is genocide,” he said, adding that mankind had not seen such scale of destruction in recent times.

The prime minister said Pakistan had “condemned this genocide in the strongest terms”.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had raised its voice for the support of Palestinians and maintained that unless their due rights were recognised, including the right to freedom as citizens of a free Palestine state, permanent peace could not be achieved in the region.

“Pakistan also deeply condemned what was happening in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” he said and reiterated that durable peace could not happen without a just solution to the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the implementation of resolutions of the United Nations Security Council in this regard.

He also thanked the Tajik president for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation and reiterated an invitation to him to visit Pakistan.

In an earlier meeting with President Rahmon, Shehbaz highlighted that there existed immense potential for foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy, mining, industry, agriculture and other sectors.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasised cordial brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Both the leaders discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz invited Tajikistan’s investment in different sectors of Pakistan, improving regional connectivity and linkages between the people of the two countries.

Arrival in Tajikistan

PM Shehbaz landed in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon earlier today.

“The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan,” a statement shared by the government on its official X account said.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues,” it added.

The prime minister departed for Tajikistan earlier today along with a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and PM’s special aide Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Following his arrival at the Dushanbe airport, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Tajik PM Kokhir Rasulzoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda, Dushanbe Mayor Jamshid Tabarzada, Radio Pakistan reported.

Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf and his Pakistani equivalent Saeed Sarwar were also present to welcome him along with other senior government and diplomatic officials.

PM Shehbaz then visited the monument of Tajik national hero Ismail Samani, where he laid a floral wreath, Radio Pakistan stated.

Arriving later at the presidential palace Qasr-i-Millat, the premier was welcomed by President Rahmon and presented a guard of honour by the Tajik armed forces.