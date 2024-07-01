Today's Paper | July 01, 2024

Minar-i-Pakistan assault case: TikToker victim pardons all suspects

Rana Bilal Published July 1, 2024 Updated July 1, 2024 02:47pm

The female TikToker victim in the 2021 Minar-i-Pakistan assault case has pardoned all suspects, it emerged on Monday.

In August 2021, Lahore police had booked hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the TikToker and her companions at the city’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The incident had come amid renewed focus on violence against women in Pakistan, following the murders of Noor Mukadam and Quratul Ain in July 2021. Videos of the incident had circulated widely on social media, causing huge uproar among celebrities and politicians alike.

Additional session judge Gul Abbas issued an order today of the hearing held on June 25, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

According to the order, the victim appeared before the court on June 3 and submitted her affidavit, following which the judge sought arguments at the hearing scheduled on August 26.

In her affidavit statement filed on June 3, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim said she did not wish to pursue the case further as she had forgiven “all her suspects for the sake of Allah and his Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.

The female TikToker added that she had “no objection to the suspects’ being acquitted”. She stated she wanted to record the said statement “of her own consent and without any fear or threat”.

Case history

Lorry Adda police had registered the first information report (FIR) against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting, molesting and stripping the TikToker on the eve of Aug 14, 2021. Later, the police also arrested an associate of the victim after she accused him of blackmail.

In his media statements, the associate had alleged that it was the TikToker who had been blackmailing him. He had also alleged that the woman implicated him in the FIR after he rejected her idea of minting money from the arrested persons for their release.

Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) had been included in the FIR.

More than 100 suspects had been taken into custody in August 2021. However, 98 of them had been released within weeks after the victim and her team members failed to identify them during an identification parade in Lahore’s Camp Jail.

After six suspects were remanded into police custody, another eight suspects were arrested in October 2021 and were also sent on physical remand.

In Jan 2022, a Lahore sessions court had granted post-arrest bail to a suspect accused of playing a key role in the blackmail and assault in connivance with the principal suspect. The next month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted post-arrest bail to four suspects, including the main suspect.

In November 2022, a sessions court had indicted 16 suspects, including the principal one. The suspects had pleaded not guilty and decided to face the trial.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resolution 901
Updated 01 Jul, 2024

Resolution 901

Our lawmakers’ failure to stand united in the face of foreign criticism may not have been unexpected but it was still disturbing to witness.
Nebulous definition
01 Jul, 2024

Nebulous definition

IS it a ‘vision’, a loose programme, or an actual kinetic ‘operation’? A week on, we don’t precisely know....
Stealing heritage
01 Jul, 2024

Stealing heritage

CONTRADICTIONS define Pakistan. While the country’s repository of antiquities can change its fortunes, recurrent...
Burdening the people
Updated 30 Jun, 2024

Burdening the people

The tax-heavy budget will make lives of avg Pakistanis even harder and falls far short of inspiring confidence in govt's ability to execute structural changes.
WikiLeaks’ legacy
30 Jun, 2024

WikiLeaks’ legacy

THE recent release from captivity of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange has presented an opportunity to revisit the...
Iranian run-off
30 Jun, 2024

Iranian run-off

FRIDAY’S snap presidential election in Iran, called after the shock deaths of Ebrahim Raisi and members of his...