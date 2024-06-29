Today's Paper | June 29, 2024

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan crowned U-19 squash champion at Asian Juniors

Dawn.com Published June 29, 2024 Updated June 29, 2024 11:36pm
Pakistan’s U-19 top-seed Hamza Khan prostrates after winning the finals against Malaysia’s Harith Danial at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad on June 29. — Screengrab from livestream
Pakistan's U-19 top-seed Hamza Khan prostrates after winning the finals against Malaysia's Harith Danial at the Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad on June 29. — Screengrab from livestream

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan put on a show for the home crowd as he clinched the Boys’ Under-19 title at the finals of the 31st Asian Junior Squash Championship in Islamabad on Saturday.

Last year’s world junior champion cruised to victory over Malaysia’s third seed Harith Danial in three straight sets 11-5, 12-10, 11-9.

Malaysia’s Harith Danial hugs Pakistan’s Hamza Khan after the latter’s win in the Boys’ Under-19 title at the finals of the 31st Asian Junior Squash Championship in Islamabad on Saturday. — screengrab
Malaysia’s Harith Danial hugs Pakistan’s Hamza Khan after the latter’s win in the Boys’ Under-19 title at the finals of the 31st Asian Junior Squash Championship in Islamabad on Saturday. — screengrab

Danial’s commendable fight for gold was trumped by his sportsmanship as he immediately embraced Khan in a congratulatory hug following the latter’s victory.

Powerhouse Khan remained unbeaten throughout the championship, thrashing Hong Kong’s Lee Tin Hang in the prelims before facing compatriot Anas Ali Shah in the quarter-finals, winning against both in three straight sets.

He sailed into Friday’s semi-finals against teammate M Ahmad, winning a clean 11-6, 11-5, 11-0 to secure a spot in the final against Danial.

Saturday’s finals saw three other Pakistanis eyeing a junior title.

Despite a solid start by Abdullah Nawaz against Nikhileswar Moganasundharam, the Malaysian second seed took home the U-17 title finishing the five-set match 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 6-11.

The U-13 title belonged to Pakistan as soon as Sohail Adnan and Huzaifa Shahid qualified for the finals.

Fourth seed Adnan threw down a solid first two sets in the final, but Shahid put up a solid comeback to win the third and fourth set. Ultimately, it was Adnan who triumphed as the scorecard ended with 12-10, 12-10, 5-11, 4-11, 11-8.

The six-day tournament saw over 200 boys and girls from a dozen countries battle it out at the Mushaf Sports Complex for a shot at international glory.

